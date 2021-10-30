Jungle Cruise and ‘Snake Eyes’ release in China in November – deadline





China has dated a trio of studio films for the November premiere, as has MGM / Eon / Universal’s No time to die bows today and with Warner Bros / Legendary’s Dune having opened last weekend. Notably, Disney Jungle cruise will be sailing the massive market on November 12. Before that, Paramount’s Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins arrives November 5 with Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo. The studios’ official Weibo accounts shared the dates. Colombia Pictures

The latter film, a musical directed by Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Brandon Jeffords and with new songs written and performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been available on Netflix since August 6 after the streamer licensed all of them. worldwide rights, excluding China, from Sony. It wears a start of 6.5 on the Douban review site. Primordial

Snake-eyes, similarly, is already available online elsewhere and has a first 4.3 on Douban. The Henry Golding-starrer began its offshore deployment in July and has grossed $ 37 million worldwide to date. During this time, Jungle cruise, which has a 6.4 debut on Douban, is the latest Disney image to release in China. Its title 20th Century Studios free guy was the first Hollywood film to hit the market after the summer blackout and fared well with just under $ 95 million. Dwayne Johnson is a big star in China and has excelled there in the past, although Jungle cruiseThe release date for comes about three and a half months after its initial global rollout – and it’s been on Disney Plus Premium for much of that time. Still, the fact that Disney received two weeks’ notice before the date is a better lead than its other pandemic-era versions. The current global box office is $ 214 million worldwide. Other Disney titles are still awaiting the green light from Chinese authorities, but it’s highly unlikely Black Widow Where Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings never have a date. As for The Eternals, we hear that there is still no word. Another title that is still waiting for news is that of Sony Venom: let there be carnage. The original 2018 film grossed $ 269 million in China.

