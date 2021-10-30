Here are some Halloween costumes for kids with special needs





Just five years ago, Jessica Bondi and Brian Steinberg couldn’t find a Halloween costume to welcome their disabled son Bens. Ben has cerebral palsy and has been using a wheelchair since he was 3 years old. Ms Bondi saw photos of costumes made by other parents of disabled children, but felt intimidated by the elaborate plans. Plus, Ben is a twin. If he and his brother Nathan wanted to wear matching costumes, it was almost impossible to find them in stores. Recently, Ms. Bondi has noticed that adapted costumes, which are aimed at people with disabilities or with sensory issues, have become more accessible and affordable. Now 8 years old, Ben can pick out a superhero costume from Walmart, Target, Amazon or other big brand retailers and even get creative. This year he will be a samurai dragon, with a ninja outfit for him and a dragon costume for his wheelchair. We make sure everyone can transform for Halloween, said Tara Hefter, representative of Disguise Costumes, a leading manufacturer. But many families still prefer the old-fashioned approach of cardboard, glitter, and a lot of elbow grease. We spoke to several families about their experiences finding suitable costumes for their children.

They found costumes for the whole family. Samantha and Justin Boose, Los Angeles.

Finding the right Halloween costume for 6-year-old Julian Boose with Snijders Blok-Fisher syndrome can be tricky. The rare genetic condition means Julian has significant cognitive impairment and refuses to wear certain clothes and fabrics, especially outfits with buttons, fringes, hoods and tags. Julian is homeschooled and is largely separated from other children his age. But with a little creativity, his mother Samantha Boose said that Halloween has become one of the few nights of the year that she sees him alongside her peers. The whole family often creates group costumes that take Julians’ sensory issues into account. When they all dressed up as superheroes, Julians’ cape was tied to the back of his pajama shirt with Velcro instead of an itchy tie around his neck. In 2020, they were all skeletons, but Julians’ pajama costume didn’t have a mask or hood, which would irritate both of him. This year, she found a zip-up fleece space suit for Julian, while the rest of the family dress up in space-themed outfits.

It lights up the night. Molly and Justin Molenaur, Columbus, Ohio.

Molly Molenaur said her 7-year-old son Miles relied on the structure to stabilize his life when so much can seem overwhelming or uncertain. He enjoys the convenience of a calendar, she says, and the anticipation of events. Halloween, however, was difficult because Miles is Deaf blind, with limited vision and hearing. TV characters or superhero outfits don’t resonate with him because he can’t watch them on screen. Instead, Ms Molenaur turned her son into a Light Up Boy last year, sewing LED light strips into a zip-up jumpsuit. Miles could tell when the lights dimmed and changed color, from blue to green to purple. He pumped his hand in the air, dizzy and beaming, shining his way down the street. A wheelchair turns into a magic chariot. Laura Walker, Harrison Township, Michigan.

On a whim, Laura Walker sent a request to the nonprofit Magic Wheelchair in 2017, but assumed she would never get a response. Her daughter, Kendall, has spina bifida, and the organization makes and donates intricate costumes for children with disabilities. Halloween 2021 The scary season is upon us. Make the most of Halloween, safely, with help from The Times. Just two years later, the group responded and offered to make a then-8-year-old Kendalls wheelchair featuring a My Little Pony theme with Rainbow Dash and Pinkie Pie pulling her chair transformed into a chariot down the street. It was the best time my baby has ever had, Ms Walker said. Now 10, Kendall is past her obsession with ponies, said Ms Walker; she is more interested in dressing like the Korean pop stars of Blackpink. Ms Walker will be painting the rims of her daughters’ current wheelchair in bright neon colors for Halloween this year, so they glow as she rolls around the local trunk or treat. It almost makes other kids want to be him. Noelle and Quentin Delroy, Chico, California.

When Noelle and Quentin Delroys, Stellan’s son, got their first wheelchair, around the age of 5, they wondered how they were going to handle Halloween. The family combed their house for any supplies like moving boxes and a Mr Delroys battery that they could use in a makeshift costume for their son, who has cerebral palsy. Since then, they’ve spent each fall getting ready for their son’s Halloween costume, going back and forth to the craft store, and spending nights tinkering in their garage with piles of fabric and felt. . The effort is well worth it, they said, as Halloween is an activity their son can participate in at any time. When Stellan goes to school in a costume, it almost makes other kids want to be him, Mr Delroy said. At 9, he’s non-verbal, but they can tell by his facial expressions how excited he is to see each costume. This year, Stellan will be a punk rocker with a cardboard drum set designed to fit his wheelchair. Everyone deserves Halloween. Father Young, Oakland, California.

Ayah Youngs’ 8-year-old son Coltrane was born with Joubert syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that required him to come and go to the hospital during the first years of his life. He used a wheelchair when he was younger, which became a challenge for Halloween costumes. So she used cardboard boxes and hot glue to make boxtumes. One year he was Thomas the Tank Engine, another he was Marshall of Paw Patrol. Perhaps the highlight of the party was the reactions of other children who seemed genuinely jealous of the Coltranes costumes, Ms. Young said. Normally, children don’t know what to think about it, she said of her disability. But on Halloween they were like, it’s epic. This is the costume I would have liked to be in. Coltrane does not currently use a wheelchair, but Ms. Young still designs her costumes, addressing her sensory issues. She focuses on what she calls pajama-based outfits that are less itchy and don’t touch Coltranes’ ears. Costumes often take weeks to build bit by bit, night after night, until she has a finished product. Everyone deserves Halloween, she says. A father remembers the joy of his son. Rich and Julie Kuehn, Edmonds, Wash.

On Halloween morning in 2019, Jacob, the son of Rich Kuehns, a 4-year-old with cerebral palsy, came down for breakfast and gasped. It’s my police car! he cried. Mr Kuehn had placed a crackling toy siren near his family’s dining table to accompany a cardboard police car that could slide over the Jacobs wheelchair. When he thinks back to that Halloween, Mr. Kuehn does not remember the sleight of hand, but rather observes his son’s cheerful reaction to the mermaid. These days, Mr. Kuehn plans Jacobs Halloween costumes up to two months in advance. This year Jacob wants to be a soldier, and Mr. Kuehn worked on making a cardboard army tank for the Jacobs wheelchair. As adaptive Halloween costumes become more and more mainstream, he said, he still struggles to find creative options for Jacob and plan his son’s costume in addition to his daughters’ ones. 9 and 12 years old. But he’s reassured that he’s not the only parent figuring out how to change the vacation. It’s amazing how many families and children like ours are there, he said.

