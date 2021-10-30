Buzz Lightyear’s bizarre political controversy is causing people to lose their minds

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

The biggest political controversy of Buzz Lightyear week?

Because nothing is pure or sacred, even Buzz Lightyear is now at the center of I shiver as I type this speech.

Unbelievably, this isn’t even in reference to the debate, at this point, much anticipated and very tired of how Hollywood can’t leave anything alone. Listen, it’s 2021. If you don’t prepare for every beloved character, subplot, or story of a beloved intellectual property being exploited for new content, you are not being altruistic. You are delusional.

Disney released the trailer for his new derivative film Light year, which arrives in 2022, and almost immediately it became a trending topic # 1 and has thrown people into a frenzy. Politics somehow got involved?!?!

New movie finds Chris Evans swapping his Captain America shield for a spacesuit, as the voice of Buzz Lightyear, whom Tim Allen had played in the previous four Toy story movie theater. Because nothing triggers passionate gut reactions like nostalgia, longtime fans of the Toy story the franchise has cried foul at what they believed to be Allens’ redesign. Following, they imposed a agenda above.

Allen is an outspoken conservative, an anomaly in Hollywood that has proved controversial in recent years; some speculate that his series Last man standing was canceled for this reason. A classic case where Disney distances itself from anyone who could irritate the awakened liberals! The culture of cancellation finds its way into the world of sensitive toys! And after?!

The built anti-Evans-as-Buzz outrage to the point that the Light year the director felt forced to answer. I wanted the film to have seriousness and seriousness, but also an actor who could bring comedy with this seriousness. He really was the first and only choice, director Angus MacLane said.

The important context here is that you will never believe that these people reacted with anger without bothering to learn or understand what this project is.

Light year is not about the toy Allen voiced in the movies, and will likely be voiced again in future projects. This is not a prequel or origin story of Buzz Lightyear as we know it in the Toy story movie theater.

This is the actual Space Ranger in the franchise world that a toy was designed to honor. I guess it’s kind of like someone has a Neil Armstrong toy. The toy is not the human. In the case of Light year, the Buzz Lightyear toy is voiced by Allen. The astronaut who inspired the toy is voiced by Evans. Light year exists in a world separate from the one in which Andys toys dwell. The film will follow Buzzs’ true journey from test pilot to celebrity Space Ranger.

Either way, just a typical week in our hellish online existence when a silly Buzz Lightyear movie deserves an explicator to discredit the bizarre right-wing political outrage that a 90-second trailer inspired.

At least after seeing the teaser footage, there’s one thing we can all agree on as a nation: Young Buzz Lightyear can absolutely get it.

The film event of the year

It will be a great fall and winter for big movies.

I’m currently at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival where some of the best movies I’ve seen this year that you can watch yourself in just a few weeks when they hit theaters and on streaming services are showing: Kristen Stewarts Piercing the role of Princess Diana in Spencer, Maggie Gyllenhaal makes stunning directorial debut The lost girl, the tender and comforting Go on! Go on starring Joaquin Phoenix, and the popular movie about Serena and Venus Williams’ dad, king richard, with Will Smith.

The list goes onBelfast, Bergman Island, The worst person in the world (Google them all, then plan to see them) But I can’t imagine any of them compare to the biggest cinematic achievement of the year. Maybe modern times, even.

I’m of course talking about the second trailer for Gucci House. (Watch it here.)

I haven’t seen this full movie; I don’t know of any reviewers who have done this. What I’m referring to is the two minute and 25 second teaser featuring the performances of Lady Gaga and Adam Drivers in this retelling of the story behind the assassination of Maurizio Gucci.

I don’t know if the finished project will be good. Frankly, I don’t care. Lady Gaga parading through an array of outrageous wigs and dresses while speaking in her Mario Its-a-me! Italian accent and gesturing like she’s a flight controller landing a plane in a hurricane? Its spicy marinara sauce like a movie. Only it won’t give me crippling heartburn.

Me: Ted lasso is a masterpiece TV show that has found a way to help us recognize the darkness of the world as well as our own pain, and develop the tools to overcome it and improve ourselves. Every human should watch.

Me too after see this picture Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinemas Halloween costumes: Cancel Ted lasso immediately and remove from the world all evidence of its existence.

It’s been a tough week (aren’t they all) so I think we all deserve to watch with love On this photo of Jennifer Coolidge sucking grass from a farm next to chickens to restore a little bit of that rapidly declining will to live.

The more they fall: Regina King in a western. Hi! Uh hi! (Wednesday on Netflix)

Last night in Soho: Anya Taylor-Joy finally in a movie set in the 1960s, from where she was teleported. (Friday at the cinema)

Judy Justice: It has been months since Judy Sheindlin was paid tens of millions of dollars to cry out at the poor and normalcy must be restored to society! (Mon on IMDb TV)

Christmas Movies: It’s not Halloween yet, but chains like Hallmark and Lifetime are already launching their holiday movie list. We must speak out against this! (Sam. On Hallmark and Lifetime)