



Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s victory Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is released from Arthur Road prison today. The 23-year-old, who has been kept behind bars for almost three weeks, will finally return to his Bandra West home, Mannat. While Aryan’s release is a sigh of relief for all of his friends and family, especially Father Shah Rukh and Mother Gauri Khan, fans around the world are celebrating the big day as well. Large numbers of people also gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Mumbai with firecrackers and drums to celebrate Aryan’s return. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan co-star Urmila Matondkar, shared their feelings on the occasion. Looked: “The true character of a person is revealed in difficult times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity and strength that @iamsrk has shown in the most trying and pressured times. Proud of t ‘have as a colleague. You remain absolutely the best !! Much love. God bless you, “Urmila wrote on Twitter. “Mumbai: Fans gather in front of actor Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ residence with a ‘Welcome to Aryan Khan House’ poster. Aryan Khan returns home after spending weeks at Arthur Road Prison in a drug case on cruise, “a media channel reported outside Mannat on stages. “Thank goodness. As a father I am so relieved. May all good and positive things come to pass,” actor R.Madhavan wrote. “In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for the release of a Khan. This Diwali has also been released,” director Ram Gopal Verma said in his microblogging app. “Kudos to #AryanKhan and the other defendants for securing the bail. I am so happy this has finally been granted, brother @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed so much to the fellowship. May God bless you and your family, ”added singer Mika Singh. Former host Simi Garewal also shared her feelings before Aryan was released. “#AryaanKhan @iamsrk No words. Only tears … Of relief … And during a cruel vendetta …”

