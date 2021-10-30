Colleagues and friends mourn late Nollywood actor Joshua Johnson





Tributes have poured in for Nollywood actor Joshua Johnson, who reportedly died on Thursday from an illness that has yet to be revealed. The actor’s death was confirmed by filmmaker Abel Alechenu on his Instagram page. Alechenu wrote: This one hit it differently but all I can say is it’s okay. When I called your phone and it rang I thought all I heard was just rumors until the voice, which wasn’t yours, told me you were gone with the Lord. I wish I could hear its one of your many jokes. Our last conversation was our normal jokes. May God console your immediate family and us, your friends and your fans. Thanks for all the memories. God grant peace to your soul. Likewise, actress Elvina Ibru wrote on her Instagram page: Josh, why na? The shot we had sitting under that tree on the plateau was yam porridge at my house, not this one! This was not the plan at all. Sleep well, my brother. Some of the friends of the deceased actors have taken to Facebook to mourn her death. One of them, Godwin Brown, wrote, OMG this is amazing! He is so passionate in everything he does and he also sticks to his words. May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Other celebrities, such as Joke Silva, Omawumi, Mofe Duncan, Monalisa Chinda and Andrea Chika Chukwu, in their reactions prayed for the rest of Johnson’s soul. Copyright PUNCH All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

