Trevor Noah talks about doing “The Daily Show” without an audience – The Hollywood Reporter





Trevor Noah appeared as a guest of Stephen Colbert for Friday’s episode of The late show, where he talked about doing The daily show without audience. Their discussion referred to last month’s announcement that the show Noah’s Comedy Central would be moving from its location in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan to ViacomCBS headquarters in Times Square, where the show will “retain privacy and the creative elements that made the Emmy nominee so successful. affected during the pandemic. “ Colbert brought up this topic at the top of the interview, curious to hear what the shoot looks like for Noah. “I have to get used to people laughing again,” he said, joking that when someone laughs at a joke they say these days, they look around to see who is here. On a serious note, Noah said of the coronavirus pandemic: “We are going through the craziest times for mankind,” and stressed that he was going to try everything differently now because he didn’t know “if tomorrow will come “. Colbert said that at the height of the pandemic, when the majority of interviews were conducted practically on Zoom, he had very “natural” conversations with the guests as the lack of audiences changed the flow of the show – down to the order of the stories presented – and how it would be edited. “There are times when we feel like a bunch of thieves in the Old West,” Noah said of his new setup at The daily show. He compared it to being alone at home, where there is no pressure to do anything, even get dressed. When entertaining guests, he should think about their experience in his house and organize the day for them. Colbert joked that the latter scenario involves wearing pants. The daily show the host also shared that he recently took three months off over the summer. What did he do then? “I lived, Stéphane. Noah said he came to appreciate the simpler things. “I know not everyone can afford it and not everyone has the opportunity, but do you remember how precious a walk was when we weren’t just outside? Those twenty minutes when you could go out; it has become special. He also took the time, during his months off, to visit other countries and reflect on the fact that “not all news is Democrats or Republican. There are things that happen in the world that affect human beings, whether they are blue or red. In conclusion, he hit on the most important point: “Just live.” .@Trevornoah learned to appreciate life during the pandemic. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ozmWt7XOVR – The late show (@colbertlateshow) October 30, 2021

