Son of ‘King of Bollywood’ freed on bail after 28 days





This content was published on October 30, 2021 – 06:19

New Delhi, Oct 30 (EFE) .- Aryan Khan, eldest son of megastar known as “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan was released from prison on Saturday after 28 days in detention for an alleged case of drug trafficking between great expectation throughout India. Aryan, 23, left Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai around 11 a.m. (5.30 a.m. GMT), India’s financial capital and hotspot for the Bollywood film industry. The NDTV network showed chaotic images of the prison door completely filled with followers, police officers and dozens of media outlets trying to get any picture of Aryan getting into his father’s car. Minutes after his release from prison, and after a short live chase through the streets of Bombay, NDTV broadcast footage of the car surrounded by bodyguards in which the star and her son were traveling, again surrounded by dozens of journalists. and followers, some even equipped with drums and firecrackers. “Be strong Aryan Khan. Welcome home, Prince Aryan,” read a sign carried by supporters of the megastar at the entrance to his home in Bombay. The young man was arrested along with seven other people on October 2 in Mumbai after a raid at a party on a cruise ship bound for the neighboring state of Goa. India’s Central Narcotics Bureau (BNC) said the accused frequently used banned substances and came into contact with people overseas who “appeared to be part of a drug trafficking ring.” For its part, Aryan Khan’s defense argued that at the time of his arrest, the young man did not have any drugs or did not have enough money to buy them, so there would be no evidence to charge him with drug trafficking. Justice has repeatedly rejected his request for bail until last Thursday, he was granted bail last Thursday, although the young man had to spend two more nights behind bars until his release was formalized . The Indian company is shocked by the case of the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan, 55, an actor idolized in India and whose career with more than a hundred films is full of great successes, among which stands out “The Brave Se take the girlfriend ”(1995), a romantic film that spanned over 1,000 weeks straight. For many, the case is nothing more than a witch hunt against Khan for his Muslim “surname” in this predominantly Hindu country, or simply to try to set an example for society in its fight against drugs, saying that even the most powerful cannot escape justice, expose themselves to prison if they consume or traffic. EFE daa / alf EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agence EFE SA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/india-bollywood_el-hijo-del–rey-de-bollywood–sale-de-la-c%25C3%25A1rcel-bajo-fianza-tras-28-d%25C3%25ADas/47070324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos