



The Elliott star is reportedly walking past Amoeba Records.

It’s always a good day when Missy Elliott gets the recognition she deserves. After dominating the early 2000s with a bunch of mega hits produced by Timbaland, including the iconic “Work It”, Elliott was one of hip-hop’s most important pioneers, and according to oneAND Canada report, she will definitely be recognized for her work. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images On November 8, Elliott is expected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the 2,708th person to receive the honor. The star is reportedly unveiled by Ciara’s trio Lizzo and longtime Elliott manager Mona Scott Young at her permanent spot in front of Amoeba Records. Ana Martinez, a Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, highlighted Elliott’s countless breakthroughs in a genre dominated primarily by men. “Missy Elliott broke through the barriers of the male-dominated hip-hop world and the music industry as a whole because she paved the way for many women who followed in her footsteps,” Martinez said. “She continues to break down barriers year after year and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.” The announcement comes two years after Elliott won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and entered the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, becoming the “first female hip-hop artist and third female rapper to be inducted” into the prestigious institution. And in addition to the six platinum albums and the cultural influence that can be seen today, especially in music videos, it’s only fitting that Elliott receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Theo Wargo / Getty Images Report it to HNHH on November 8 for updates on the star’s unveiling, and in the meantime, drop your favorite Missy Elliott song in the comments below. [via]

