The spooky story of Breckenridge to get you in the mood for Halloween

Summit County started out as a former mining town in the 1850s, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of the community’s long-standing buildings and iconic places have spooky histories. In the spirit of Halloween, we took a closer look at three places with somewhat odd pasts.

Country Boy Mine guide Paul Hintgen leads a tour inside the mine on April 3, 2019, near Breckenridge. A few staff members saw a presence in the tunnel who appeared to be a minor wearing a helmet.

Hugh Carey / Summit Daily News

Country Boy Mine

According to the Country Boy Mines website, the mine began in 1887 and is one of the oldest and most famous in the county. Mine Superintendent Jonathan Bellew is passionate about history and was drawn to the tourist attraction. He started working there as a tour guide in June 2020. Now his role is focused on its operation, catering to visitors and carrying out various maintenance works in the underground tunnels still standing today.

About five months after starting her tenure at the mine, Bellew first noticed something strange. In November of last year, about 1,000 feet into the tunnel, he noticed some sort of figure that almost looked like an old miner leaning against the wall and staring at the ground.

Bellew said he wasn’t really into the scary events, but when he told other tour guides about the sighting and they confirmed they had seen the same thing, it got him. brought to ask questions.

I have been on mine tours here in Colorado state and the western United States for many years, he said. I took everyone here in the state. I feel like every mine visit is trying to improve the fact that (their) mines have a ghost. But let me tell you, seeing that figure deep in our mine, especially seeing it go from one side of the tunnel to the other, it might make me become a believer.

Bellew said he wouldn’t be surprised if the mine had a haunted past, but to his knowledge there has only been one recorded death in its history. This is known from a recently published book titled Country Boy Mine: Breckenridge, Colorado, 1881-1994 by local historians Bill Fountain and Sandra F. Mather.

We had one death in the mine in 1942, he said. While reading (the) new book on Country Boy Mine, I read the story of a man who fell about 12 feet from a catwalk. It’s not really clear (in the book) if this happened above ground or underground, but this gentleman is deceased. I think it was the only death recorded in our mine. That definitely leaves some grievances at the scary things going on there.

When asked if this figure could be the spirit of this fallen miner, Bellew replied that it was possible, especially since he is usually seen in the morning and evening, which, according to Bellew, was usually when the miners changed shifts for the day. Usually the character moves from the right side of the tunnel to the left and appears to be wearing a helmet.

The Historic Brown Hotel and Foxs Den in Breckenridge is now closed, but is known for the time Captain George Ryan murdered his mistress, Miss Whitney, around the 1860s. Some have reported inexplicable events in the building.

Hugh Carey Archives / Summit Daily News

The historic Brown Hotel and Foxs Den

Now closed, the Historic Brown Hotel and Foxs Den is also known for its spooky past.

According to previous reports from the Summit Daily News, the Brown was built in the 1860s as a private cabin, and Captain George Ryan and his wife operated the property as a school in the 1880s.

Legend has it that Ryan murdered his mistress, Miss Whitney, in the Brown, and her ghost caused strange noises and movements.

Former owner Michael Cavanaugh lived in the house for about 30 years and said the ghost had never bothered him. Cavanaugh described its spooky atmosphere as more reminiscent of the California Hotel in the popular Eagles song.

At the turn of the century, Tom TA Brown transformed it into Browns Motel. Travelers often visited the stable at the back to take care of their horses. The bedrooms, some barely larger than a single bed, were on the second floor, and Browns employees lived in the attic and basement.

In 1985, Cavanaugh bought the Brown and turned it into a fine dining establishment. In the early 1990s, he said an elderly woman stopped and worked for the personal assistant’s wife, Maude, in the 1930s and lived in the attic. Cavanaugh asked if by any chance she had left a bar of soap and liquid rouge that he found under a floor, and she said, yes, they belonged to her.

More recently, Cavanaugh sold the property after a series of noise complaints. According to the Summit Countys Assessors Office, the property was sold in September 2020 for $ 1.78 million. The owner is now 206 N. Ridge St. LLC.

The Briggle House is operated by the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, and some have reported strange occurrences during the visits. The house was built by William and Kathleen Briggle in the late 1800s.

Breckenridge Heritage Alliance / Courtesy Photo

Briggle House

June Walters was a tour guide for the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance in the 1990s before joining the organization as a guide in 2014. And during her retraining, something special happened.

When Walters entered the Briggle House, the music began to play. At the time, Walters said she believed the music was just another update the alliance made to improve the guest experience. Since being a guide in the 90s, the alliance had acquired more accessories, installed security systems, and updated its global tour to ensure visitors leave with a glimpse of the past.

At the end of my training I spoke with the operations manager and asked her if the music was provided by the National Repertory Orchestra and… where did she get this recording because it was really lovely, a Walters said. And she said What music?

The Briggle House was built in the 1880s by a wealthy couple named William and Kathleen Briggle. Both were socialites and liked to organize banquets and concerts. In fact, it was Kathleen Briggle who was particularly gifted in music. Walters said Kathleen Briggle taught music to children and frequently held their recitals at her home.

When Walters returned to the alliance to lead tours in 2014, the home had a new security system complete with motion detectors and alarms. When she heard the music playing, she just thought it was part of the setup, but the operations manager said there was no sound system of any kind installed in the house.

Maybe my feeling was that Ms. Briggle was happy to see me again, and she played some pretty music for me, Walters said. Who knows what it was, but I know I’ve heard the music enough to be curious about it to ask about it.

It is also not the only strange event or what Walters calls inexplicable events that she has had. Walters reports a case where she felt like she was being pushed a little into the dining room. In another, she took a few photos of the corner of the house in which she saw a faint globe that appeared to be a face wearing a hat.

Although Briggle House is not open to the public, visitors can explore it by taking a tour with the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance.