‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ on Netflix is boring and disappointing
Call my agent: Bollywood is Netflix Indias latest attempt to create something cutting edge, something new, and something entertaining but real. This sweet spot between the real and the masala is what Netflix Indias attempts generally aim for, whether with the good ol ‘ Sacred games or buy shows like City Factory and Little things and even try out many long forgotten pieces like Chopsticks and Typewriter. Call my agent: Bollywood is not new and is based on another of the shows aired by Netflix, French Ten percent and although the series has a similar level of production and even a similar storyline, Call my agent: Bollywood is a watered-down, cleaner PG13 version of the original, lacking in originality, grip and even masala.
The direction of the show is obvious and very conscious, with the camera moving, following the characters in and out of rooms, spaces and more, jumping to the rhythm of the characters’ manic existence, trying to recreate the chaotic energy of a big, fancy, talent management office. In places it has this typical The Office energy type of documentary style but stays outside the simulated documentary genre, as there is no broken fourth wall and no recognition that this is in fact fiction. The directing is stylized and would have worked if the script itself had the kind of chaotic substance to offer, which it doesn’t.
The self-referential tone and honest criticism of Bollywood or the film industry, whatever it is for that matter, is quite timid. For the common man, a glimpse into the somewhat ruthless life behind the camera might have been refreshing and engaging had he had the honest glimpse of shows like Made in paradise, but this is not the case.
