Vivah Yusuf Husain actor dies, Hansal Mehta writes a note for his stepfather who helped him make Shahid | Bollywood

Yusuf Husain, known for his roles in films such as Vivah, Dhoom 2 and Dil Chahta Hai, died on Friday. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is his son-in-law, and actor Manoj Bajpayee, regretted the death of the veteran actor on social media.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss as he shared a photo of the veteran actor on his Instagram Stories. He wrote: Rest in peace Yusuf Sahab !! #SAFEENA @hansalmehta.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a post on Instagram Stories.

Hansal wrote: “I had completed 2 Shahid programs. And we were stuck. I was confused. A nonexistent career as a filmmaker was almost completely over. He just came to me and told me I had one. fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so confused. He wrote a check. Shahid was over. It was Yusuf Husain. Not my stepfather but a father. He was life if life she herself must have been in physical shape. Today he left. To remind all those women in paradise that they are “Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki” and to all men that they are “Haseen naujwaan”. I owe you this new life. I am truly an orphan today. Life will never be the same again. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – I love you, I love you, I love you!

Reacting to Hansal’s Twitter note, Pooja Bhatt wrote: “It brought tears to my eyes, Hansal. I can’t begin to imagine how you will feel. My deepest condolences to all!”

Abhishek Bachchan also wrote: “#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together on several films starting with Kuch na kaho and finally Bob Biswas. He was sweet, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family.”

Read also: Hansal Mehta: I try not to find a niche and stick to it

Hansal director Mehta Shahid was released in 2013 and starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It is one of his critically acclaimed films. He also directed Aligarh and Scam 1992: The Harsh ad Mehta Story. Safeena, Yusuf Husain’s daughter, is married to him.