Chicken Soup for the Soul Popcornflix Entertainment

COS COB, Connecticut, October 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) network operators in continuous, announced today the premiere of the original documentary Hollywood bulldogs on Popcornflix on November 1. Popcornflix is ​​the destination for fans of action-fueled movies and TV series, adding original content to its curated mix of favorite classics fans love.

Hollywood bulldogs, the first original documentary on Popcornflix, tells the turbulent story of the small community of British stuntmen who dominated Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. They choreographed, created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star wars, Conan, the Extraterrestrial movies and more. They’ve run over cars, jumped up burning buildings, shot, stabbed, kicked, and made their way through movie history.

Popcornflix also has a lot of exclusive movies and TV shows that are not available for free on any other platform like Men of war (Dolph Lundgren), Robert the bruce (Angus Macfadyen), Cold blood (Jean Reno), fist to fist (Jino Kang), Prophet (Don Le Dragon Wilson), Lost bullets (James Le Gros), Hell (Don Le Dragon Wilson), Crown Vic (David Krumholtz) and Cage hunter (Jon Moxley and Chuck Liddell) and the series Heroes of Lucha Libre and Swords.

I’m so excited that my new documentary Hollywood bulldogs debuts in the US on Popcornflix because it’s a movie for people who love action movies and can’t get enough of them, said Jon Spira, director of the film. This is the first time that many of these stories have been heard outside of the industry and these are stories that will make you laugh and gasp. So grab a drink, grab some popcorn, and find out what was really going on behind the action from your favorite action movies.

The new Popcornflix is ​​the home for all the action movies you love. And with gripping documentaries like Hollywood bulldogs, we’ll also take you behind the scenes to see how all the magic happens, said Jeff Meier, head of programming at Crackle Plus. We’re stepping up our efforts to bring more blockbusters and exciting TV content to Popcornflix, so this is just the start.

Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touchpoints in the United States with announced plans to expand to over 64 touchpoints including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Apple TV, Smart TV (Samsung, LG, Vizio), game consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktop computers at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms of the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming networks. The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espaolflix, and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiary Screen Media and produces original long and short content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous series of books and produces premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on current management expectations and are not actual performance predictions. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to our basic strategy, operating profit and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flow from operations, available funds and access to funding sources, free cash flow, income, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, capacity of the company’s content offerings to be accepted by the market, the company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, the ability to protect property, the ability to make strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired transactions, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks and general market conditions affecting on demand for the services of the company. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. , and for more information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar Library and related assets, please see our current reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1 2021. If any of these risks materialize or if our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations to this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

