Veteran actor Yusuf Husain dies at 73. Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan, celebrity tribute

The famous film and television actor Yusuf Husain has passed away. He was 73 years old. Yusuf reportedly suffered complications from Covid-19 and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. As soon as the news of his death was shared on social media, many celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to pay heartfelt tribute. Details of his last rites are awaited.

CELEBS CONDOINS THE DEATH OF YUSUF HUSAIN

News of Yusuf Husain’s death was first shared by his son-in-law Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker took to his official Twitter account to mourn the disappearance of the late actor. Hansal was married to the daughter of Yusuf Husain Safeena, a social worker and activist. He wrote an emotional note saying, “I had finished 2 Shahid programs. And we were stuck. I was confused. A nonexistent career as a filmmaker was almost completely over. He just came up to me and told me that I had one and it is of no use to me if you are so confused. He wrote a check. Shahid was over. It was Yusuf Husain. Not my stepfather but a father. He was so life. life itself had to have a physical form. “

Hansal Mehta added: “Today he is gone. To remind all those women in paradise that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. like “. Yusuf Saab I owe you this new life. I am truly an orphan today. Life will never be the same again. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – I love you, I love you, I love you (sic)! “

Check it out:

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> RIP Yusuf Husain. pic.twitter.com/laP0b1U732

Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 29, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several movies starting with Kuch na kaho and finally Bob Biswas. He was sweet, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family (sic).”

#TEAR Yusuf-ji. We worked together on several films starting with Kuch na kaho and finally on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind, and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: “Sad news !!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal and the whole family !!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab (sic).”

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> Sad news !!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the whole family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95

manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote: “You will always miss Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your kind presence. Rest in peace and continue to spread joy. My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal. #RIPYusufHussain (sic). “

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> You will always be missed Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your kind presence.

Rest in peace and continue to spread joy.

My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal.#RIPYusufHussain pic.twitter.com/hFJa2boY2Q

Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 30, 2021

Many celebrities responded to Hansal’s tweet and regretted Yusuf’s death. Pooja Bhatt wrote, It brought tears to my eyes Hansal. I can’t begin to imagine how you will feel. My deepest condolences to all (sic)! Kubbra Said tweeted: Sorry for your loss (sic). “

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> It brought tears to my eyes Hansal. I can’t begin to imagine how you are going to feel. My deepest condolences to all!

It brought tears to my eyes Hansal. I can’t begin to imagine how you will feel. My deepest condolences to all! – Pooja Bhatt (@ PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021 “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> Pooja Bhatt (@ PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021

“target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> Sorry for your loss.

Sorry for your loss. – Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 30, 2021 “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 30, 2021

Check out more tweets below:

ABOUT YUSUF HUSAIN

Yusuf Husain has worked in films such as Vivaah, Dhoom 2, Khoya Khoya Chand, Crazy Cukkad Family, Road To Sangam, Apaharan, My God! Raees and Krissh 3, among others. He has also worked in TV shows such as Yudh, CID, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ssshhhh … Koi Hai and Mullah Nasruddin, among others.