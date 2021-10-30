Entertainment
Veteran actor Yusuf Husain dies at 73. Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan, celebrity tribute
The famous film and television actor Yusuf Husain has passed away. He was 73 years old. Yusuf reportedly suffered complications from Covid-19 and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. As soon as the news of his death was shared on social media, many celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to pay heartfelt tribute. Details of his last rites are awaited.
CELEBS CONDOLE THE DEATH OF YUSUF HUSAIN
News of Yusuf Husain’s death was first shared by his son-in-law Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker took to his official Twitter account to mourn the disappearance of the late actor. Hansal was married to the daughter of Yusuf Husain Safeena, a social worker and activist. He wrote an emotional note saying, “I had finished 2 Shahid programs. And we were stuck. I was confused. A nonexistent career as a filmmaker was almost completely over. He just came up to me and told me that I had one and it is of no use to me if you are so confused. He wrote a check. Shahid was over. It was Yusuf Husain. Not my stepfather but a father. He was so life. life itself had to have a physical form. “
Hansal Mehta added: “Today he is gone. To remind all those women in paradise that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. like “. Yusuf Saab I owe you this new life. I am truly an orphan today. Life will never be the same again. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes – I love you, I love you, I love you (sic)! “

Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several movies starting with Kuch na kaho and finally Bob Biswas. He was sweet, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family (sic).”
Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: “Sad news !!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal and the whole family !!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab (sic).”
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote: “You will always miss Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your kind presence. Rest in peace and continue to spread joy. My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal. #RIPYusufHussain (sic). “
Many celebrities responded to Hansal’s tweet and regretted Yusuf’s death. Pooja Bhatt wrote, It brought tears to my eyes Hansal. I can’t begin to imagine how you will feel. My deepest condolences to all (sic)! Kubbra Said tweeted: Sorry for your loss (sic). “
Sorry for your loss.

ABOUT YUSUF HUSAIN
Yusuf Husain has worked in films such as Vivaah, Dhoom 2, Khoya Khoya Chand, Crazy Cukkad Family, Road To Sangam, Apaharan, My God! Raees and Krissh 3, among others. He has also worked in TV shows such as Yudh, CID, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ssshhhh … Koi Hai and Mullah Nasruddin, among others.
