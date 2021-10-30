Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan released from prison | Bollywood News





Aryan was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a ship scheduled to sail from Mumbai to Goa in early October.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been released from a Mumbai prison after being arrested in a drug seizure on a cruise ship in a case that affected India. Aryan, 23, the eldest son of the actor dubbed the King of Bollywood, was arrested earlier this month along with 19 other people after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a ship scheduled to sail from Mumbai to Goa . He was released on bail Thursday with two others by the Bombay High Court in their fourth attempt. On Saturday he was released after spending 22 days behind bars. #LOOK Aryan Khan reaches his ‘Mannat’ home after being released from Arthur Road prison in Mumbai Large gathering of media members outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence delayed car entry into residential premises pic.twitter.com/Zgay7BQQ8N ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021 The case made headlines across India, dominating the front pages and receiving uninterrupted coverage on news channels. Some have claimed that Aryan, a Muslim, is a victim of religious persecution in a country ruled by a Hindu nationalist party. Social media has been inundated with posts of support for the family, with many calling the arrest a witch hunt. Fans and media gathered outside their residence on Saturday as the family also received support from several Bollywood personalities. The true character of the person is revealed in difficult times. Truly amazed by the dignity, grace, maturity and strength @iamsrk has shown in the most grueling pressurization times. Proud to have you as a colleague. You remain absolutely the best !! Lots of love. God protects you Urmila Matondkar (r Urmila Matondkar) October 30, 2021 The officer investigating the case, Sameer Wankhede, faces an internal investigation within the Narcotics Bureau and another by the Mumbai police into allegations of corruption and extortion related to the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau alleged that Aryan was a regular drug user and supplier, while also stating that his investigation revealed an international drug connection and found drug-related WhatsApp chats on his phone. The high-profile case comes a year after the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the arrest of his ex-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, for allegedly buying him drugs. Her arrest sparked a larger investigation into drug use in Bollywood, with superstar Deepika Padukone and others being interviewed. Fans gathered with banners of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan outside his residence to celebrate Aryan Khan’s bail on Friday [Sujit Jaiswal/AFP]

