My Little Phony & Bandana-rama will be presented at the Langer Gallery | News, Sports, Jobs





The Taube Museum of Art will host a reception showcasing the work of Doug Pfliger on November 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfliger’s exhibition, My Little Phony & Bandana-rama is located in the Langer Gallery, according to information provided by Taube. Pfliger is currently enjoying his retirement in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His first visit to the City Different was over Christmas 1984. Around this time, he was walking around the square and threw his hat in the air in the style of Mary Tyler Moore and announced that he would live there someday. It took him a few years, but in 2018 it became a reality. In March 2020, the pandemic locked down the state. People ask Pfliger if he found the isolation difficult, and he would say no. As Pfliger is pretty much introverted and a bit lonely anyway, he has found the isolation conducive to artistic creation, and several series have flourished. Most of the series were simple notes, observations, reference images, and miniature sketches incubated for months or, in some cases, years in a sketchbook before they saw the light of day. The concept of Bandana-rama was born when Pfliger bought a bandana from the 50s or 60s at one of his favorite vintage stores, according to information provided by the gallery. He was drawn to the graphics on the faded fabric. The iconic cowboy and bucking bronco emblazoned on the corners of this bandana feature prominently in one of the pieces. As the series brooded, he regularly noticed such cowboy images. He was even amused to find the image of the bronco repeating itself regularly on a parent’s shower curtain. The discovery and documentation of these images became the heart of the Bandana-rama series, and of course the title of the exhibition is a play by the English pop group from the 1980s. “The My Little Phony (MLP) series began when I first came across the plethora of photographs of aspiring cowboys on the Internet. Further research revealed that the photographs were mostly taken by traveling photographers who roamed towns and neighborhoods with ponies in tow and used their entrepreneurial enthusiasm to coerce parents to spend some of their hard-earned money to save their child. for posterity as a cowboy. These grainy, often blurry images are now being broadcast on the internet in the name of the nostalgia of those looking to reconnect with a simpler era. I found the many images of children and ponies to be humorous, a bit hokey, poignant, and a bit sad. It’s the sad aspect that I wanted to change with a lighter look at them. The title My Little Phony is a play about the popular colorful plastic 80s equines with brushable mane and tail. These equines apparently continue to evolve to stay current with popular culture. I hope that my interpretations will give you memories and make you smile ”, said Pfliger. The reception is free and open to the public with free wine and hors d’oeuvres. Wendy Kimble’s work entitled “Spiritual media”. The latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2021/10/my-little-phony-bandana-rama-to-be-shown-langer-gallery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos