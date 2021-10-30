bollywood: Pooja Bhatt thanks the Minister of Maharashtra for his positive position on Bollywood | Hindi movie news





The past few days have been a whirlwind in the financial capital and Hindi cinema hub, Mumbai. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has been released on bail by the Bombay High Court and that has changed a lot. Amid all the rumors in Bollywood, State Minister for Minority Development Aukaf, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik spoke out in favor of the film fraternity. Taking note of his remarks, filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt thanked Malik for his support to the industry and the city of Mumbai as the industry and its people are constantly disparaged.



Speaking to Twitter, she wrote: “Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the hate campaign against the Hindi film industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood and Bombay / Mumbai are intrinsically linked. is the city of dreams after all and has supported millions over the years. ” Pooja’s tweet comes at a time when the film industry is grappling with negative remarks and criticism from all quarters. Before that, she had reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Arthur Road Prison when the actor went to meet his son. Watching the actor surrounded by the media, Pooja had urged the media fraternity through his tweet which read, “Dear members of the press. I know times are harder than ever and there is immense pressure on you. from your respective employers for taking a byte even if it means compromising your own health and safety, but how will you explain this pack like behavior to your own children? Read also:



