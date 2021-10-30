Every actor in the Inside Job character voice cast





Getty Images; Netflix If there’s one thing a streaming service is good at, it’s making and delivering animated TV shows. Netflix got Tuca & Bertie, F Is For Family, Masters of the Universe: Revelations, and now he has Interior work. Executive produced by Gravity falls creator Alex Hirsch, Interior work follows Reagan Ridley, a determined director of Cognito Inc., where the world’s conspiracy theories (which are almost all true) are monitored and hidden from the public. Though desperate for a promotion, Reagan must first deal with her paranoid father and distracted coworkers, including a half-man / half-dolphin and a sentient mushroom. From its premise alone, the show is weird and unexpected, featuring unique characters with exaggerated personalities. It’s all the fun and craziness of an animated TV show, with a sprinkle of themes and adult content to make it interesting for an older crowd. Making fun of conspiracy theories and historical mysteries to which we will never know the answers creates an entertaining setting, and the actors engaged in Interior work run the series. The show features a talented cast, who have starred in both animated shows and live-action shoots for decades. Several had at least one appearance on American father!, and there are also a few that showed up on HBO Max’s adult animated show. Harley quinn. With a cast like this, I hope we can add Interior work coming soon to our list of the best animated shows for adults. Here’s who voices who in the series. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley Caplan plays the constantly frustrated manager Reagan Ridley at Cognito Inc. Known for his roles as Casey in To party, Marlene in Cloverfield and Virginia Johnson in Masters of sex, recently Caplan starred in the Stephen King show stone castle and The artist of disaster. 2 Christian Slater as Rand Ridley Father of Reagan Ridley, Rand is the paranoid ex-CEO of Cognito Inc., who was fired for revealing company secrets. He now lives with his daughter and seeks revenge on Cognito Inc. A man in need of little introduction, Slater has starred in various TV series and films including heather and the titular role in Mr. Robot. Most recently he played Dr Randall Kirby in Dr Mort. 3 Clark Duke as Brett Hand Brett Hand is the Reagan co-leader of his team and is eager to please. Clark Duke is best known for his appearance in Kick ass and Hot tub time machine. He also appeared in Véronique Mars and Office. 4 Tisha Campbell as Gigi Thompson Tisha Campbell is Gigi Thompson, the talkative and talkative public relations manager of Cognito Inc. Campbell is known to have played Gina on the sitcom Martin, and Jay in My wife and children. Recently, she voiced talk show host Tawny in Harley quinn. 5 Andy Daly as JR Scheimpough Playing JR Scheimpough, the current CEO of Cognito Inc. is Andy Daly. You’ve probably heard Daly’s voice before, or at least seen his comedy. The actor and comedian has voiced characters in Big Mouth, American Dad !, Solar Opposites, Harley Quinn, and he acted in person in the much underrated Review, East and down, Veep, the right place and other popular comedies. In other words, he’s a pretty funny guy. 6 Chris Diamantopolous as ROBOTUS ROBOTUS looks a lot like the president in the world of Cognito Inc .. Probably because it is a robot replica intended to replace it. Voicing the non-president is Chris Diamantopolous, who also plays Donald Ferguson in Invincible. 7 John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman He’s half man, half dolphin, and he controls all the guns in Cognito Inc .. John DiMaggio is a veteran of voice acting. He is Bender in Futurama, Jake the dog in Adventure time and other iconic animated characters that you have certainly heard of. 8 Bobby Lee as Dr Andre Cognito Inc.’s hedonistic biochemist is played by Bobby Lee, who has a long list of movie and TV credits including Harold and Kumar go to the white castle, Pineapple Express, and MadTV. 9 Brett Gelman as Magic Myc The very funny Gelman plays Magic Myc, a rude and sensitive mushroom. Specifically, he’s part of a beehive spirit in Hollow Earth. Gelman starred in Stranger things, the other guys, and Mr. Mercedes. Milan Polk

