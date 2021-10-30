Silverwood in Dollywood? | Bonner County Daily Bee







Listen to this article now. HEART dALENE Gary Norton made it clear: Silverwood Theme Park is not for sale. The owner of the North Idaho theme park, which opened in 1988 and has grown significantly since, confirmed this week that he was recently contacted by representatives from Herschend Family Entertainment. This company owns Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Ten., Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay in Kentucky, and Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. I told them they weren’t for sale and I had no intention of selling, Norton said. We love what we do and want to keep doing it. Norton told the Hagadone News Network that he had also been approached about a partnership in areas that could benefit both sides with regard to theme park operations. They love what they were doing, he said. Rumors of a Silverwood sale have been circulating lately. An anonymous note to the Hagadone News Network said the newspaper is expected to do a front page on Norton selling Silverwood to the Herschend family. A former employee said they too had heard rumors of an offer to buy from Silverwood, but Norton decided against it. A phone call and email to Herschend Family Entertainment, founded by Pete and Jack Herschend, has not been returned. Their website says, “Today we are considered the largest family-themed amusement company in the country. As part of the family of entertainment companies in the Herschend Enterprises portfolio, our team of more than 10,000 employees creates, develops and operates entertainment, tourism and hotel facilities which currently span 23 locations in six states. “ The Silverwood Theme Park is located approximately 20 miles north of Coeur d’Alene, just off US 95. It employs approximately 1,300 people in the summer and has attracted over 650,000 annual visitors. It’s transformed into a Scarywood Theme Park in October, employs around 200 ghouls and monsters, and draws in thousands of guests throughout the month. Today, Silverwood includes the Boulder Beach Water Park and boasts over 75 rides, attractions and shows. With over 400 acres, it is the largest theme and water park in the Northwest. This summer it opened its most recent roller coaster, Stunt Pilot, and recorded a significant number of visitors. Silverwood is considered one of Idaho’s top attractions. Norton said that while he isn’t selling Silverwood, he wants to talk more with Herschend Family Entertainment about ways to collaborate and help each other improve operations. Preliminary discussions included, for example, collaboration on software. He expects to learn more about this possibility soon. There are internal things that we do that they love, he says. Norton added that continuing talks will not include anything in terms of any change in ownership of any kind. “

