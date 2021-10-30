Crypto, Digital Entertainment, Plant Based Foods

NEW YORK, Oct.29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has posted reports on the latest executive comments and ideas on: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).

Millennials are now entering their primary consumer years – with purchasing power of $ 1.4 trillion. Lifestyle trends embraced by millennials create generational investment opportunities in various industries such as: digital entertainment, cryptocurrencies, and plant-based foods. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Daniel EK, CEO of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT): Accelerating Podcast Advertising Revenue Beyond Expectations

… Our advertising revenues continue to exceed even our own optimistic expectations. I think this clearly proves that ads have the potential to be the second biggest revenue driver for the future of our business. Not only did we have our biggest quarter for ads in the third quarter, but 2021 will mark the first time we’ve surpassed $ 1 billion in ad revenue. Although this is an important milestone, this business is gaining momentum with a lot more room to operate. Advertisers’ enthusiasm for the podcast industry has grown significantly over the past year, and we are ahead of our podcast monetization plans. Internet audio advertising now occupies a more prominent place in the media mix of advertisers.

Spotify Profit Highlights (NYSE: SPOT): https://bit.ly/3GuFOzX

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF): 10-fold increase in revenue execution rate in 10 months is just the start

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter on the Wall Street Reporters NEXT SUPER STOCK investor live stream, said revenue increased to more than $ 25 million, a tenfold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the start as his goal is to grow ESE into a billion dollar global esports company. Wasiela explained that ESE now has a growing esports mergers and acquisitions pipeline with annual revenue of over $ 100 million and is expected to close a significant number of these potential deals in the months to to come.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela said the company is now poised to evolve – expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands such as Porsche and Kia, generating a revenue growth with a focus on top-notch sales and margin. expansion and merger and acquisition opportunities. ESE is now booming, with multiple revenue streams including esports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and league and team ownership. world class, including its global E-Sports K1CK franchise.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next live video from Super Stock: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

25 october – ENTEF completes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media infrastructure and production company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes events, broadcasts and multimedia content for esports and games.

October 6 – ENTEF’s 100% -owned esports team, K1CK Esports, have qualified for the Pro League Apex Legends (ALGS), which has a prize pool of $ 5 million.

ALGS is a competition for the popular esports Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts. The game is available on multiple platforms including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

K1CK E-sports CEO Pedro Fernandes commented: The Apex Legends video game is experiencing significant growth and this US $ 5 million Pro League esports competition is a clear validation of the growing gaming market. I am delighted to announce that K1CK have qualified for the ALGS Pro League and will face some of the best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will feature the highest level of competition, all vying for a big prize pool and the chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends.

September 15th – ENTEF completes the acquisition of esports company Auto Simulation Limited T / A Digital Motorsports, an Irish provider of advanced sim racing infrastructure, technology and support. Simulation racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the global multi-billion dollar esports market.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG): Ready to Grow with Next Generation Plant-Based Brands and Organic Retail

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporters’ NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, capitalizes on the two megatrends in the booming plant-based food and organic retail industry specialized. In his recent presentation, OGGGF CEO Matt Lurie explained to investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it expands its Organic Garage specialty retail stores and launches its Future of brand. Cheese, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the plant-based dairy industry.

Specialty retail stores OGGFFs Organic Garage have built a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada, with a fun, discounted experiential retail concept – healthier food for less. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $ 30 million in revenue, with strong gross margins – and is now at an inflection point – ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses opportunities to grow the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company-owned stores, partnerships and / or franchises.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next live video from Super Stock: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

OGGFF is leveraging more of its retail expertise in the area of ​​plant-based foods. With a solid knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its own plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the Future of Cheese brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s foremost cheese experts, Future of Cheese deploys a full line of exciting plant-based cheeses, butter and other dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers – the first set of OGGFF butters sold out within 48 hours of launch at select retailers in Ontario. In his interview with The Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for expanding Future of Cheese’s global sales to retail and restaurants.

October 28 – OGGFF engages Savills Real Estate to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing potential new organic garage sites, as the company prepares for the largest expansion plan since the inception of the company .

21st of October – Future of Cheese, OGGGF’s plant-based food company, is selling the first set of its butters line to select retailers in Ontario after its successful launch earlier in the week.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN): We want to be the Amazon of crypto assets

… The second quarter was a very good quarter for us. We’ve seen incredible growth in terms of users added to the platform, assets on the platform, revenue, pretty much everything. And also, great diversification across our revenue lines and our users. It’s really good to see more and more people using crypto and using the crypto economy, individuals, businesses, developers all over the world. Two major trends were emerging: staking and decentralization. We now have 1.7 million users staking crypto which is a way to earn a return on your assets. And that’s probably up from zero a year ago. And I think if you go back to 2019, at the end of 2019 we had less than a million MT users on the retail side for Coinbase in total. And now we have 1.7 million doing just one kind of business, staking. So, we are seeing more and more people doing more and more things with crypto, be it making money with crypto, borrowing and lending, betting, using the Coinbase card and then, of course, to trade. I think we will continue to see this percentage increase over time … This is how a true crypto economy is formed, it is not just a trading platform …

… We believe that the future of this industry is going to be decentralized. There will be more and more third-party apps that will be created where people want to connect their wallets to them and Coinbase is their primary financial account, so we need to make it easier for people to connect and integrate with all those third-party apps that are happening. produce; NFT and DeFi, and hundreds of crypto startups are being built. We are also focusing on international expansion, another form of decentralization, and we are listing more and more assets. We want to be the Amazon of assets, listing all crypto assets that are legal. There are thousands of them today. There will eventually be millions. This is the – all under the theme of adopting decentralization

Highlights of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) Profits: https://bit.ly/3vV85dX

