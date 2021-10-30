Entertainment
For his father and son, Ai Weiwei is determined to leave a mark
1000 YEARS OF PLEASURES AND PLEASURES
A brief
By Ai Weiwei
Translated by Allan H. Barr
You’re just a pawn in the game, you know, a public security officer summarily briefs Ai Weiwei, China’s most controversial, and the Chinese Communist Party, its most dangerous artist. It is 2011 and Ai, suspected of inciting the subversion of state power, was recently held captive for 81 days; Shortly after his release, he was struck with a tax bill equivalent to $ 2.4 million. According to the officer, the fame of the Ais has made it a useful tool for Westerners to attack China, but sooner or later the pawns are all sacrificed. Of course, it is evident that Ai also sees the officer as a pawn, one who, in the service of an oppressive regime, sacrificed his freedom to speak for himself.
In his first memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, Ai recounts this and other confrontation with state confrontations which, alongside his iconoclastic art, both forged his status as an international icon and constrained him. to work in political exile. The book takes its title from verses his father, the famous poet Ai Qing, wrote while visiting the ruins of an ancient city on the Silk Road: From a Thousand Years of Joys and Sorrows / Not a Trace cannot be found. During his months in detention, Ai became determined to leave a mark; regret at the insurmountable gulf between him and his late father, and fear that his young son would never know who his father really is, gave birth to the idea of a book.
Ais’ story begins with her childhood, years spent living with her father in China’s remote hinterland, where Ai Qing was exiled in 1967 to carry out reform work during the murderous purge of the intellectuals by Maos. While her father cleaned the latrine, scraped up the droppings that had frozen in the ice pillars, Ai, 10, built the stove, drew water from the well, and endured a life that felt like an open training course. to wilderness survival, if we were lucky enough to survive. During countless denunciation meetings of which Ai Qing was a privileged target, the author has testified intimately to the ritualized humiliation of his father. The estrangement and hostility we encountered from the people around us instilled in me a clear awareness of who I was, Ai writes, and this shaped my judgment on how social positions are defined. and the necessity of enemies in the rhetoric of the revolution.
Interspersed throughout this tale are flashbacks to the birth of the elder Ais, his childhood as the eldest son of successful landowners who often left him in the care of his nanny, a loving peasant named Big-Leaf Lotus. The collapse of the Qing Dynasty in 1911 plunged the country into turmoil, but it also opened up new possibilities for the future in his youth. At 19, Ai Qing traveled to France, where exposure to Apollinaire and Breton reshaped her aesthetic sensibility and sharpened an appreciation for the relationship between art and politics. Upon his return to China in 1932, he was arrested in the French concession in Shanghai for causing public disturbance through Communist Party activities, an offense for which he served nearly three years in prison. It was behind bars that Ai Qing composed his first masterpiece, Dayanhe, My Wet Nurse, a tender tribute to Big-Leaf Lotus and his countless Chinese compatriots who toil and perish in the dark.
An illuminating crossing line emerges in the many parallels that Ai draws between her life and her fathers. The accusation of having harmed the republic for which Ai Qing was imprisoned is reminiscent of the political crime of inciting subversion with which his son was imprisoned 80 years later. Likewise, a western metropolis New York would become for Ai Weiwei what Paris was for his father: a kaleidoscopic whirlwind of influences that catalyzes new ways of seeing.
While Ai Qing was tentatively looking for a new vernacular to democratize the subject and scope of poetry, Ai Weiwei found in communication technology a way to democratize his audience. In 2005, Ai discovered the blogosphere, where he attracted many followers with his singular and irreverent voice: I was like a jellyfish, and the Internet had become my ocean. Like his blog entries, Ais art, whether it’s a 1995 photograph that captures him flipping the bird over in Tiananmen Square, or an architectural installation made from mutilated rebar during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, or the many documentaries that expose the negligence and corruption of the Chinese authorities. is forged in a state of flux, always operating within and responding to the stresses of an evolving reality.
Ai claims that unlike her father, I didn’t have the ability to harness the power of words; But this is not true. He is most eloquent when he ceases to pontificate on art and abandons himself, almost in spite of himself, to the act of remembering. Wrote evocatively the nights spent in his holding cell when all I could do was use memories to fill the time, thinking back to people and events, like watching a kite on a long string fly further and further, until it cannot be seen at all. Most poignant are his midnight conversations with the country-born young men employed to guard his door, their crisp seals reminding Ai of a crisp clicking sound like a turnip broken into two pieces. The guards gradually became fully and loudly human to me, Ai writes. They were like me, in a way, confined and constricted, their present broken with the past, and without anticipation of their future. Recalling Ai Qing’s affection for Big-Leaf Lotus, this moment surprises Ai freed from his self-proclaimed role of provocateur, and allows artists the most banal freedom: to observe the world without passion and to recognize in himself and in others that the most human capacity of being at the same time prisoner and guardian, player and pawn.
In the last pages of the book, Ai writes that the defense of freedom is inseparable from an effort to achieve it, for freedom is not a goal but a direction, and it is born by the very act of resistance. . Remembering is also a form of resistance. By documenting the past, he also repudiates generations of enforced amnesia in the country. After all the convulsions China had experienced, genuine emotions and personal memory were reduced to tiny shreds and easily replaced by the discourse of continuous struggle and revolution, writes Ai. In 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, Ai does not allow his own remains to remain buried. Unearthing them is an act of unloading, an open letter to the descendants, a suture of the past and the present. It is the refusal to be a pawn and the most powerful affirmation of a self.
Sources
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/30/books/review/1000-years-of-joys-and-sorrows-ai-weiwei.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
