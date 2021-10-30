For his father and son, Ai Weiwei is determined to leave a mark

1000 YEARS OF PLEASURES AND PLEASURES

A brief

By Ai Weiwei

Translated by Allan H. Barr

You’re just a pawn in the game, you know, a public security officer summarily briefs Ai Weiwei, China’s most controversial, and the Chinese Communist Party, its most dangerous artist. It is 2011 and Ai, suspected of inciting the subversion of state power, was recently held captive for 81 days; Shortly after his release, he was struck with a tax bill equivalent to $ 2.4 million. According to the officer, the fame of the Ais has made it a useful tool for Westerners to attack China, but sooner or later the pawns are all sacrificed. Of course, it is evident that Ai also sees the officer as a pawn, one who, in the service of an oppressive regime, sacrificed his freedom to speak for himself.

In his first memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, Ai recounts this and other confrontation with state confrontations which, alongside his iconoclastic art, both forged his status as an international icon and constrained him. to work in political exile. The book takes its title from verses his father, the famous poet Ai Qing, wrote while visiting the ruins of an ancient city on the Silk Road: From a Thousand Years of Joys and Sorrows / Not a Trace cannot be found. During his months in detention, Ai became determined to leave a mark; regret at the insurmountable gulf between him and his late father, and fear that his young son would never know who his father really is, gave birth to the idea of ​​a book.

Ais’ story begins with her childhood, years spent living with her father in China’s remote hinterland, where Ai Qing was exiled in 1967 to carry out reform work during the murderous purge of the intellectuals by Maos. While her father cleaned the latrine, scraped up the droppings that had frozen in the ice pillars, Ai, 10, built the stove, drew water from the well, and endured a life that felt like an open training course. to wilderness survival, if we were lucky enough to survive. During countless denunciation meetings of which Ai Qing was a privileged target, the author has testified intimately to the ritualized humiliation of his father. The estrangement and hostility we encountered from the people around us instilled in me a clear awareness of who I was, Ai writes, and this shaped my judgment on how social positions are defined. and the necessity of enemies in the rhetoric of the revolution.