Sanjay Mishra reveals what prompted him to quit Bollywood once, to work by the dhaba roadside | Bollywood





Sanjay Mishra talked about quitting acting a few years ago for a quiet life in the hills. He remembered the time he worked in a dhaba on the road to Gangotri, selling Maggi and omelets. In an interview, Sanjay said he saw death up close a few years ago, which changed his outlook on life. He decided not to return to the world of cinema and worked in a roadside dhaba. However, people started to recognize him. Speaking to Mashable India, Sanjay said he left Mumbai because he was very ill and had an infection in his stomach. Bilkul pe tha deathbed. Kuch din ke saath father ke saath raha, eka ek father expires ho gaye. Aur unka jaana bilkul hi mujhe tod gaya (I was almost on my deathbed. I went to live with my father for a few days but suddenly he died. And his death broke me completely), did- he says. After performing the last rites, Sanjay told his mother he was going somewhere. He said he did not feel like going back to Mumbai, having seen the death up close. Jab yehi zindagi hai, kyun na uparwale ki cheezon ko dekha jaaye. Jis duniya mein usne bheja, main achche se dekhta hoon, pahadon mein, kahin kuch (If life is so uncertain, why don’t I spend my time seeing God’s creations? Let me see the world he has created, the mountains), he said. Also Read: Sanjay Mishra Says His Kaamyaab Movie’s Budget Is Less Than The Cost Of Vanity Vans On Big Budget Movie Sets On the road to Gangotri, Sanjay worked with an elderly man in a roadside dhaba, making Maggi and omelets. Passers-by began to recognize him as the actor of Golmaal and Office Office. Eventually, Sanjay’s mother had him get rid of his shaggy beard and helped him cope with the loss. At the same time, he got a call from Rohit Shettys office and was offered All The Best. He gained popularity with his role as RGV in the comedy, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever and Mugdha Godse. Since then, Sanjay has received praise for his roles in Kaamyaab, Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

