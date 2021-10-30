No Hollywood ending for the new owners of Wrexham on York Road



Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, owners of National League club Wrexham FC, attended their first game on Tuesday night in the unlikely setting of Maidenhead United’s modest York Road ground.

It must have felt as far away from the garland city as it gets.

Their initial taste of English football, played in front of 1,600 spectators, saw them experience the full range of emotions that come with supporting, let alone possession, a lower league club.

The Welsh club’s new owners saw their side lose 2-0 behind their modest opponents at half-time.

They hit back to make it 2-2, but it wasn’t to be a Hollywood end. Wrexham had a player sent off and Maidenhead took a 3-2 victory.

Both actors also had to put up with the cheeky chants of the local crowd of “You Bought the Wrong Club”.

They will have to get used to this stuff in the next few months.

Despite the loss, Canadian-born Reynolds seemed to enjoy his introduction to the football experience at the local level.

He passionately commented that “Football is a stunning, heart-wrenching, magnificent submachine gun, breathtakingly beautiful and evil and I never, ever sleep again.”

The actors were accompanied by a film crew making a documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

Despite this being their first visit to a real game, Reynolds and McElhenney have been following Wrexham games live in the United States.

Despite high expectations, the club did not have the best start to the season and are currently 11th in the table.

They were unlucky in their previous away game as they comfortably led 2-0 at Aldershot, a heavy rainstorm made the pitch unplayable and the game was abandoned.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, who in recent years managed Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers, was sorry his bosses must have suffered when they saw a loss at Maidenhead.

“I’m really disappointed for them,” Parkinson said.

“But it’s football – it can be a brutal industry.”

Wrexham supporter Andy Gilpin told reporters the stars’ presence gave their fans a big boost.

“Showing up at Maidenhead isn’t the kind of Hollywood entry you’d expect. It’s a very low-key pitch and to see two Hollywood stars in the booth, I was stunned,” he said. he declares.

Reynolds and McElhenney are expected to attend today’s home game against Torquay United at the beautiful grounds of Wrexham Racecourse, where they should receive a warm welcome from fans desperate to see their team return to League 2 and even further.

Attendance topped 8,000 for home games, more than many top league clubs.

When Wrexham was relegated from League 2 in 2008, they left the Football League for the first time in 87 years.

In 2011 the club was in dire financial straits and the Wrexham Supporters Trust took charge.

The trust has given its approval to the Hollywood takeover and the reaction from supporters has been positive.

“The city is in turmoil,” said one supporter. “It’s a dream come true for the fans.”

Club manager Spencer Harris was excited about the takeover: “They could easily have bought a club several rungs up, but I think they’re interested in the trip. It’s very encouraging.”

Nicknamed the Dragons, Wrexham has spent most of his time in the last two divisions of the Football League.

Their best time came in 1978 when they won the former Third Division and played four seasons in Division Two.

Despite their modest status, being a regular Wales Cup winner means they’ve made many more excursions into European football than a club in their rankings would normally deserve.

In 1975-76, they reached the quarter-finals of the former European Cup Winners’ Cup where they were beaten by Anderlecht.

But right now, all Wrexham fans want is to win promotion to the National League.

All they need is a little Hollywood glitter to rub off on them.