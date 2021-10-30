Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral to take place tomorrow, according to Karnataka CM

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will take place tomorrow, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. The 46-year-old actor, who died of a massive heart attack yesterday, will be cremated at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium with full state honors.

Citing the reason for the change in schedule, Bommai said the deceased actor’s daughter has arrived in Delhi (from the US) and will arrive in Bangalore at 7 p.m. today. “In accordance with our tradition, we do not perform funerals after sunset and, therefore, they will be celebrated tomorrow,” he informed.

Puneeth died at the age of 46 from cardiac arrest on Friday. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

His mortal remains were transferred to the stadium for public viewing, where large numbers of fans were waiting to have one last sight of their favorite actor. Heavy police force was deployed to the stadium to control the crowd.

Puneeth’s disappearance shocked the whole country and several popular actors in the Bollywood and Southern film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, expressed their condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

Son of morning idol Rajkumar, who was also affectionately referred to as “Appu” and “Power Star” by his fans, Puneeth had been associated with the big screen since his childhood.

The 46-year-old actor has starred in 29 films since his acting debut in 2002 in “Appu,” his latest release being “Yuvarathnaa,” released in April earlier this year. His other notable performances include “Raam”, “Hudugaru” and “Anjani Putra”.

