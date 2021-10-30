Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Give Wrexham Substance, Not Just Hollywood Style | Football news
In what has already been an unprecedented time with a global pandemic, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying non-League Wrexham AFCs has to be one of the weirder news of the past 18 months.
Although Wrexham AFC are the third oldest professional football club in the world, they have been in the doldrums for 13 years, languishing in the fifth tier of English football.
The oldest member of the National League, the current team is far from its glorious European nights under the imposing spotlights of the racecourse.
Yet Reynolds and McElhenney, refuting accusations of experiencing something resembling a midlife crisis during the lockdown, clearly saw a challenge in which they are willing to invest £ 2million of their own money.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the deal was finalized with the blessing of 98% of the votes cast by the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust (WST) after the club had been fan-owned since 2011.
Cynics might argue that the US-based actors provided award-winning performances at the Academy to describe their passion and vision for a workers’ club in a working-class Welsh town they had never even put in the feet.
But to suggest that would be misleading, especially for Reynolds, 45, who is more than just an actor with his impressive portfolio of activities which now includes not only a football club and mobile phone network, but also a football specialist. gin.
Any lingering doubts will have been lifted this week when the couple finally managed to visit the club and town due to the easing of coronavirus restrictions, McElhenney, 44, describing the experience as “being welcomed home “.
The Wrexham tour began with a low-key trip to Maidenhead to see the team lose 3-2 and has since taken photos of gin with supporters in the local pub, Q&A with fans and a scheduled walk through the town ahead of Saturday’s National League game against Torquay at the racetrack.
While there are still start-up issues both on and off the pitch – the team sit 11th in the table with just four wins in their first 11 games and have also struggled with an increase in demands for ticket office and merchandise – it’s hard not to get carried away by the bit of stardust that Reynolds and McElhenney have brought to this little corner of Wales.
Even the frustrations of the lack of long-term planning around the club’s outdoor stadium press conference, in order to meet coronavirus restrictions, were quickly forgotten when the board’s strategic advisor (and former EFL CEO Shaun Harvey introduced the pair as “the two stars of the show.”
Among the jokes expected on the weather, the launch of the team in space and the practice of football on ice skates, it was serious about respecting the heritage of the club, building a sustainable and successful business model and to continue to support and celebrate the local community.
McElhenney, in particular, seems to have developed a real affinity with Wrexham, answering each question with an unforced and natural ‘we’ while speaking fondly of the working class roots, so intrinsically linked to the club and the region, which ‘he also identifies with.
Maybe, just maybe, there’s something more than Hollywood glitz and glamor to this takeover after all …
“Surreal stardust just what Wrexham needs”
Like many fans, Tim Edwards is still struggling to accept Wrexham’s new Hollywood spotlight as the club’s new co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney visit North Wales for the first time.
However, he believes the recovery has breathed new life into not just the football club, but the entire region.
Addressed exclusively to Sky Sports News, the editor of Fearless in Devotion Fanzine and Podcast said: “To be honest this has all been so surreal since it was announced, but now having seen them here, along with all the photos and videos, it’s slowly starting to soak up .
“It means everything – the domino effect is huge; everyone knows the club have been on their knees for quite some time and been out of the league for 14 seasons and it continues.
“It’s the push and the bullet in the arm that the club needed and it’s been awesome – we can see it by the crowd we have received, sold out in every home game and a bigger crowd. stronger than ever on the outside.
“The community and the city also benefit from the ripple effect – there are more businesses coming back while the ones that may not have considered taking an interest than before are definitely interested now.
“There’s a lot of stardust and the last time we had someone of this magnitude the town was probably BA Baracus from Team A in the 90s – so it’s been a while and it hasn’t been It’s not only big enough for Wrexham but the wider area as well. “
“The whole region has received a lifeline”
Adjoining the racecourse is the iconic Turf, the only pub in the UK to have been built within the grounds of a sports stadium and where in 1864 the Wrexham AFC was formed.
At a time when the brewery and hospitality business is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, it has found new life with the recent Hollywood takeover.
With Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on the set of a new all-access Disney + A documentary on the club, it quickly became a hub in the filmmaking process and saw the stars join fans for a drink earlier in the week.
On the takeover and its effect on the area, Turf owner Wayne Jones said Sky Sports News: “We received a lifeline and really hit the jackpot.
“People are in a very good mood, happy, cheerful – it’s nice to see smiles on people’s faces, people who want to stop and talk to you.
“In years gone by they would stop and complain that the football sucks and while it’s still not great at the moment, the general mood is that we are going up!
“It’s surreal chatting with them and they’re really nice, humble guys – what you see is what you get with them.
“I told them about the joy and happiness they gave the supporters and they said they didn’t see it as a burden but as a responsibility.
“We said they were winners and we wanted to be winners and the overwhelming feeling I had was that they are here to win and that’s what all the fans want.
“We’ve been saying for years that we’re a sleeping giant and we’ll have 10,000 here on Saturday (against Torquay) and probably would have sold more if we could.
“Even when we were at our lowest level, finishing 17th and 18th in the Conference, we were always a huge club. I really think this giant has woken up – now watch it go!”
