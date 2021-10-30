Halloween parties planned for this weekend | News, Sports, Jobs

By TERRI CASTELAZ

IRON MOUNTAIN – Get these costumes ready, as there are plenty of establishments in the area offering a full range of entertainment for those who want to celebrate the Halloween holidays.

Local group 141 North Acoustic will perform tonight at the Big 10 Sports Bar and Grill in Quinnesec for the annual Halloween party. The ghosts and elves will gather at 9:00 pm with the costume contest scheduled for 11:30 pm Prizes will be awarded from first to third. Snacks will be served at midnight, as well as drink specials offered throughout the night.

Warm up your vocal cords for a Scary-Oke night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at Nutter’s Sports Bar in Powers. The bar will host the annual Halloween party, with cash prizes for costumes and midnight judging.

It’ll be a scare at Nightmare on Main Street on Saturday at Mister Mom’s in Norway. They will give out prizes for the best dressed, as well as 50-50 specials, drinks and shots.

The C&R in Aurora, Wisconsin will host its annual Halloween party on Saturday, featuring a costume contest with prizes awarded for first through third place. Music from the DJ will begin at 9 p.m. They’ll also have Jell-O’s and mystery photos.

Everyone is invited to Halloween In The Holly Room at Richard’s Supper Club in Dunbar, Wisconsin on Saturday. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m., with entertainment and drink specials throughout the evening. There will be cash prizes for the best costume awarded.

Dress like your favorite deceased musician or comedian for “Night of the dead artists” Saturdays at Off the Wally’s at Iron Mountain. The event will be a Halloween fundraiser for John and Jamie. There will be specials, 50-50 designs and a free pool. Judging for the costume contest is at 10 p.m. Prizes for first to third place will be awarded.

Solberg’s Bar and Grill in Felch will celebrate the spooky holidays on Saturday with live DJ music from 8 p.m.

Get these creative outfits ready to enter the midnight costume judging contest on Saturday at the Knight Owl Sports Bar and Grill in Norway. There will be a free jukebox from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., as well as prizes distributed throughout the evening. They will also have special Jell-O shot offers.

A Halloween costume party planned at the LC Tavern in Foster City on Saturday. The activities will start at 7pm with Karaoke with Faye and Goober, as well as DJ music and dancing. The prices for the best costumes will be at 10 p.m.

Head to Roadhouse 139 in Long Lake, Wisconsin for a fun night at Halloween Bash on Saturday. The party will take place from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm, with the costume judging at 9:30 pm There will be music, prizes and drink specials.

Get your voice ready for Halloween Karaoke Saturday at the Wild Horse Saloon in Iron Mountain. The party starts with Morning Star Karaoke at 8 p.m. They will include a fun and spooky photo booth, prizes and more.

Everyone is invited to scare Saturday at the Sitzmark Bar at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort in Iron Mountain. The party starts at 6 pm, with karaoke at 7 pm and costume contest at 9:30 pm The winner will win a 2021-22 ski season pass.

Get spooky at Paint River Landing in Crystal Falls on Saturday during their Halloween costume contest night. The festivities will take place from 7 p.m. to the close.

Who’s Next in Aurora, Wisconsin, will host a Halloween party Saturday with costume judgment at midnight. Cash prizes will be awarded. They will also have drink specials throughout the night.

All Hallows’ Eve Karaoke Bash is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday at R Place in Powers. Everyone is invited to dress in their best Halloween outfit and participate in a party of “masked singers” with UP DJ and Karaoke. There will be drink specials all night long and a costume contest with cash prizes will be announced at midnight.

A Halloween Bash is planned at the Thermal Chaos Pub n Grub in Dunbar, Wisconsin. They will present live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a karaoke / DJ will follow. The judging of the costumes is set at 10 p.m. Special drinks and snacks will be provided.

The Safe Sax Halloween Bash takes place on Saturday at Venue 906 in Kingsford. The party will start at 9 p.m. It will be a costume contest with cash prizes, spooky cocktails and more. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Come dressed in your most creative costume for the Halloween party Saturday at the Boundary Waters Sports Bar at the Four Seasons Resort in Pembine, Wisconsin. The celebration, featuring the Descendants of Hermansville, runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. They will have prizes and drink specials.

There is an all-day Halloween party on Saturday at Sol Blu in Iron Mountain.

The Woodward Bar in Kingsford will have a Halloween costume party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, games, prizes and drink specials.

The rock band Spun will perform at Taverne Labranche in Perronville for the annual Halloween party. Music starts at 8:30 p.m.

Catch your best ghouls and girls for Monster Bash Saturday at the River North Bar and Grill in Iron River. DJ Seismic will offer a mix of songs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. They will have a costume contest and themed drinks.

Thor’s Wolverine in Crivitz, Wisconsin, is hosting an epic Halloween party and costume contest on Saturday. The celebration will begin at 9 p.m. and will include door prizes, drink specials and top costume prizes.

A Halloween party is planned at the Pit Stop Bar in Niagara, Wisconsin. Partygoers are encouraged to stop by in costume for a chance to win a prize.

Local band Next Myle will be heading to Shoots in Suamico, Wisconsin to entertain the crowds from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Asphalt Cowboy will entertain the crowds at the annual Island Resort and Casino in Harris for their Halloween party on Sunday. The celebration will run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern Time with judging at 9:30 p.m. First place will be $ 800, second $ 400 and third place $ 200. They will have many designs and drink specials throughout the evening.

