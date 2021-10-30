Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja go for last minute Halloween shopping in Hollywood

Alessandra Ambrosio and her daughter who looks like Anja went out for some last minute Halloween shopping on Friday.

The 40-year-old model and her 13-year-old daughter were seen browsing a Hollywood costume store before making a few other stops.

They seemed to be successful on the shopping front as they walked out with a few bags of stuff.

The Brazilian-born stunner draped her model in baggy black pants and a simple white tank top with white sneakers.

She hid her brown locks under a baseball cap with sunglasses on her face and was seen juggling her phone in one hand with a purse draped over her body.

The mom-daughter duo were on a mission as they bought something festive ahead of Halloween on Sunday.

Although the Victoria’s Secret vet also has a nine-year-old son Noah, she seemed to be spending some quality one-on-one time with her striking daughter.

For their day, the two Hollywood blockbuster toys and costumes where Anja looked to stock up on while Alessandra supervised.

A shop attendant was seen packing a handful of things into a black bag while Ambrosio footed the bill for costume accessories.

From there, the duo were seen emerge with a few bags of stuff as they made their way back to their Westside residence.

As Halloween enters its second year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unclear how Alessandra and her children choose to celebrate.

Last year, she and her two children celebrated Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Swimsuit designer Gal Floripa showed off her statuesque figure in a catsuit while dressing like a party animal, before slipping into a more traditional skull costume to honor the Day of the Dead.

In 2019, the stunning 5-foot-10 attended a horror night in the hills hosted by 1OAK co-owner Darren Dzienciol where she dressed up as an ultra-sexy vampire.

For both Halloween pasts, she was still involved with Italian businessman Nicolo Oddi, but both appeared to quit by the end of 2020.

This year, it looks like Alessandra will be celebrating with her new beau Richard Lee who she first dated in spring 2021.