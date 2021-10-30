BTS’s Jungkook Impresses ARMY With Cover Of Harry Styles Falling, Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Break Up, And More





Among today’s top journalists we have Hollywood stars like BTS member Jungkook, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, FRIENDS star Matthew Perry and many more. Without further ado, let’s take a look at all of the hot new Hollywood trends today. Also Read – BTS ARMY ‘HYBE RESPECT JIMIN’ Trends On Controversial Anti-Jimin Nickname In New Video BTS’s Jungkook ‘Falling cover wows everyone Read also – Coldplay and BTS in Lego? A fan-made version of My Universe lets ARMYs imaginations come true; leaves the British Band very impressed K-pop group BTS always wins hearts. This time around, it was BTS member Jungkook who grabbed everyone’s attention. His cover of Harry Styles’ original Falling makes all his fans even more cracking. Also Read – BTS’s 30th Birthday Speech at Permission to Dance on Stage Online Concert Leaves ARMY Concerned Ryan Reynolds takes a break from acting Speaking to WSJ magazine, Ryan Reynolds spoke of taking a break from his acting career. He was quoted as saying, “I tend to ease anxiety with work and to a lesser extent being successful … Sometimes you want to tick boxes. So nowadays my goal is to be as present as possible and not just ticking a box just to do it. I embrace her fully and am living that right now. “ Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up Model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have decided to quit. They appear to have had a very controversial breakup as Yolanda Hadid allegedly accused Zayn Malik of hitting her. In a statement, however, Zayn Malik vehemently denied all of the allegations. FRIENDS star Matthew Perry to kick off his autobiography In a recent announcement, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in FRIENDS, announced that he will be releasing his autobiography next year. To People magazine, he said: “There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time for people to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. this case, the horse’s mouth being me. “ Sarah Jessica Parker writes a sweet note for her son James On her 19th birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a rare photo of her son James and wrote a long note wishing him a very happy birthday. Check out his post below: Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

