SPOOKY BENCHMARKS: Hollywood and Murders Bring Notoriety to Area Tunnels | New
BRADY TWP. and CLIMAX A little Hollywood magic and at least two murders contributed to the spooky appeal of two Clarion County tunnels.
The Climax Tunnel, located along the Redbank Valley Trail, gained notoriety in 2013 as part of the filming of the sci-fi-horror-thriller film Be Afraid.
When film producer Jay Lavely, a Clarion native, and director / producer Drew Gabreski were picking locations for their next thriller, Lavely immediately thought of the Climax Tunnel.
One of the film’s memorable scenes was shot at night in the abandoned Climax rail tunnel, with its eerie bricks adding to the mystery, says a 2017 Leader-Vindicator article about the film.
Originally known as the Anthonys Loop Tunnel, according to information provided by the Redbank Valley Trail Association, the Climax Tunnel was built by the Allegheny Valley Rail Road between 1873 and 1876.
The tunnel was carved out of the rock using explosives and in some places a little too much was used, the reports explain, noting that the tunnel underwent extensive renovations which were completed in August 2018. At the start of the renovations, a huge hole was discovered. above the top lining of the tunnels where four rows of bricks had fallen onto the trail.
Compared to the mouth of a monster, the hole has been repaired with a steel coating to prevent other bricks from falling off.
As crews worked on the site on a cold morning in 2015, according to reports, they were surprised to discover what they believed to be a corpse inside the tunnel.
Fortunately, the body woke up and suddenly rose, scaring the workers almost to death, the information continues.
Unlike the Climax Tunnel, which owes its spooky look to Hollywood, the Brady Tunnel, located along the Armstrong Trail near Sarah Furnace and Phillipston, had contact with the macabre in reality.
According to newspaper accounts from 1914 to 1915, the Brady Tunnel was the site of at least two murders.
On August 14, 1914, as detailed in a Clarion Democrat article, Arthur Garner, a tunnel worker, shot Ella McGill with a gun, before fleeing to South Carolina.
Several officers went to this place and, along with other officers there, quickly located it, says the September 24, 1914 article. When they attempted to arrest, he [Garner], as we can learn, fired at them, and the officers did the same, resulting in his assassination [on Sept. 8, 1914].
Almost a year later, on August 29, 1915, Fannie Hill, 35, allegedly shot her husband, Richard Bundy, also at the Brady Tunnel. After the shooting, Hill, who reportedly had more than a dozen aliases and two previous acquittals for shooting husbands in New York City and West Virginia, fled to Pittsburgh in disguise as a man, where she was arrested and returned to Clarion Prison.
… She allegedly confessed to shooting a man in the tunnel, says a September 2, 1915 Clarion Democrat article.
The Brady Tunnel is 2,400 feet long and has been undergoing renovations since 2019. When the tunnel reopens, it will fill a significant gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
