By joining Consumables 4, the upcoming action sequel could give Indonesian action legend Iko Uwais the chance to show off his villainous abilities in a way he has yet to experience. After a long break following the commercial disappointment of the 2014s The Expendables 3, the team is back for Consumables 4, slated for release in 2022. Jason Statham’s Lee Christmas will lead the way this time around, while new cast members include Tony Jaa, Megan Fox and 50 Cent, Uwais portraying the main villain. After his film debut in 2009 wander, Iko Uwais anchored one martial arts move after another, including Loweringduology. Uwais has also had major successes in action films like Beyond the horizon, Head shot,and Triple threat, himself very Consumables-style set. Aside from his more heroic roles, Uwais has put himself in the shoes of villains on several occasions during the year, but hasn’t been so lucky to bring his usual fireworks to most. these antagonistic roles.

RELATED: The Expendables Theory 4: Sylvester Stallones Barney Ross Is Killed Iko Uwais was first seen as an antagonist in Keanu Reeves’ directorial debut Tai Chi Gentleman, but as action-packed as the movie was, his match with Tiger Chen at an underground fight club amounted to very little; Uwais and Chen luckily had a much better revenge in Triple threat.Star Wars: The Force Awakens also infamous Uwais and his co-stars from Lowering films, Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman, make a cameo appearance as Kanji Club members but give them nothing to do. Thousand 22revealed Uwais as a veiled antagonist at the last minute, but his fight scenes in the film were over-edited, while his later villain role in an otherwise entertaining boyfriend-cop flickStuberalso underutilized Uwais’ talents. To date, the only villainous role of Iko Uwais where he has really managed to shine is that of Timo Tjahjanto. The night is coming for us, with his Indonesian gang executor Arian pursuing his old friend Ito (Joe Taslim). The latter’s conscience begins to pull him out of his criminal life, while Julie Estelle’s Operator also arrives as another dark foe. Silat’s action-packed scenes The night is coming for us were up there with the best Uwais ever, while Arian was a drastically different role from the straighter characters he had played before. With Uwais likeConsumables 4villain, this might give him his first chance to show off his strengths as a villain in a Western action flick. Tony Jaa being inConsumables 4also offers the very tempting possibility to compete. Uwais and Jaa once had a brief but exhilarating battle before becoming allies in Triple threat, and it looks like they’re real adversaries this time around. Uwais could now really go wild as the villain ofConsumables 4 against another martial arts legend like Tony Jaa. Moreover, with the humanity and tragedy that Uwais brought to Arian in The night is coming for us,he might get the chance to go in the opposite direction and channel a more ruthless antagonist, embodied by the franchise’s old villains. Iko Uwais has yet to show his villain potential in his Hollywood outings, but Consumables 4 could be where this opportunity finally arrives. NEXT: Why The Expendables 4 Already Has The Perfect Gadget To Reinvent It John Wick 4 video shows Keanu Reeves in costume helping crew move equipment

