Despite losing Supreme Court, Jrmy Gabriel hopes his 10-year battle will inspire others to fight
Jrmy Gabriel’s voice trembled as he addressed reporters on Friday after a 10-year legal battle finally ended in Canada’s highest court.
“It took a lot of my time and energy,” Gabriel said at a morning press conference.
“I accept the decision. The real beauty is that I can move on now.”
That decision was split 5-4 on Friday, ruling in favor of comedian Mike Ward, whose act ridiculed Gabriel, a young man with Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital condition characterized by abnormalities of the skull and face.
The court ruled that Ward did not violate the limits of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.
In its decision, the court concluded that Gabriel was not chosen as a target because of his disability, but rather because of his fame. The court also found that Ward’s jokes did not seek to make others laugh at Gabriel and that Ward cannot be blamed for the actions of Gabriel’s classmates and others who repeated the jokes.
Gabriel said he plans to focus more on his life and schoolwork. Regardless of the Supreme Court ruling, he said: “We denounce the jokes Mike Ward made against me.”
WATCH | What Jrmy Gabriel says about the Supreme Court ruling:
In 2016, a human rights court ordered Ward to pay $ 35,000 in moral and punitive damages for the comments he made about Gabriel, who was a child at the time.
Friday’s ruling is significant because it is the first time the Supreme Court has heard a case where it must rule on the balance between a person’s right to live with dignity and the right to freedom of expression as part of an act of humorist.
Gabriel says he has no regrets
Gabriel has addressed all who have attacked him over the years as he continues in court and media coverage. He said every insult, every threat only motivates him to continue the legal battle.
“I have no regrets after everything that has happened over the past 10 years,” said Gabriel.
When he was a boy, hearing the comedian’s many jokes about him, Gabriel stated that he attempted to kill himself and that he would like Ward to know about it.
“I would like to tell him how I felt when I first heard the jokes,” he said.
“That I tried to end my life. What I felt when I was 13 … because a 40 year old man said, ‘You should die’, you thought that was the good thing to do. “
He said he was worried about the future after this decision. If a well-known comedian can hurt a child, he explained: “I worry about our children.”
However, he still has hope. He wants to inspire people to have confidence in themselves and to defend themselves against unacceptable conditions.
“Equality is for everyone. I still firmly believe that,” he said.
Sylvie Gabriel, her mother, posted a video comment herself, as it was she who filed the initial complaint in 2012 with the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission, which referred the human rights tribunal case.
She and her son have both called for a collective reflection on which jokes are funny and which are discriminatory and harmful.
“Victory for freedom,” says human rights lawyer
As for Ward, he took to Twitter shortly after the decision was announced and retweeted the late Norm Macdonald, a Canadian comedian and actor who died of cancer last month.
“We did it Norm, we won,” Ward said.
In Macdonald’s 2016 tweet, he described Ward as a genius who “was fined $ 40,000 for offending them. THEM.”
We did it Norm, we won. https://t.co/4SfHlVEAWi
Montreal constitutional and human rights lawyer Julius Gray defended Ward in the Supreme Court.
“Well I’m relieved and very happy, and I think it’s a win for Mike Ward, sure, but also for freedom across the country,” Gray said.
“I think it was necessary to curtail the excessive power of human rights courts across the country.”
Gray said those powers must be limited because otherwise everything can be considered discrimination, and Friday’s ruling makes artists, performers and all other Canadians feel more secure to express themselves at the to come up.
“What was at stake was freedom: artistic freedom, political freedom, journalistic freedom, individual freedom,” Gray said. “This, in my opinion, was a victory for freedom.”
