Will Smith isn’t afraid to get to the bottom of the new fitness series trailer





Will smiththe next YouTube series, Best shape of my life, won’t be a typical, light ride with a middle-aged movie star as he tries to lose a few pounds. Which starts with some pleasant pictures of belly fat and comments on how it looks mega-cut in I robot quickly becomes more serious. In the new trailer, which also touches on his upcoming book, the A-lister hints at a point in his life that he considered suicide. He pronounces these words at a table surrounded by his visibly concerned family. He is later seen at the same table (but wearing a different shirt) dabbing his eyes and muttering. The filming of the fitness series coincided with the writing of her highly anticipated memoir by Smith,Will. It exposes my life and so much that people don’t know about me, he says of the book in the short clip. An appointed clinical psychologistDr. Ramani Durvasulasays Smith embarks on two extraordinarily difficult journeys, referring to the autobiography and his drive to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. The trailer shows Smith reaching a breaking point: in the middle of dumbbells and workout equipment, he turns to the camera and says: I don’t want to do any of this and he’s done with it. series. In what sounds like Smith is reading an excerpt fromWills draft completed, he says: What you have come to understand as Will Smith, the master of ceremonies annihilating aliens, the larger-than-life movie star, is largely a build, a carefully crafted character and refined designed to protect me, to hide myself from the world, to hide the cowardly. Last summer, Smith and his wifeJada Pinkett Smithjoked tearfully about their bad lifelong marriage in a very unusual episode ofRed table. Will Smith: the best shape of my life debuts on YouTube on November 8 with six episodes. The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. More great stories from Vanity Show How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

