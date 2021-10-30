Halloween supply chain issues make costume hunting the scariest part





Theres the classic costume ghost, witch, fairy. There’s the pop culture tribute Marilyn Monroe, Tony Soprano, The Matrix. Then there are the festive ways of embodying the zeitgeist, a socially acceptable method of donning an outfit that says look at me, I’m smart, a meme costume, some obscure reference, or some Netflix phenomenon that no one else is. saw it coming (looking at you, Tiger King and squid game). It was already becoming difficult to predict and source a costume of the moment, as viral trends often exceed manufacturing deadlines. This year, as supply chain issues keep the shelves empty, it’s harder than ever to deliver candy or a spell. Spirit Halloween stores try: The national, seasonal retailer has 1,400 stores this year in abandoned malls and even in the former Barneys flagship store in Manhattan. But it is difficult to find Eternals or WandaVision clothing there. Even Amazon is risky. In mid-October, consumers had to pay $ 60 shipping for a $ 26 Squid Game-inspired green tracksuit to make it in time for Halloween.

I think what was difficult about all of this was that there was nothing really on the shelves, said John Shea of ​​Hazlet, NJ, a Halloween costume enthusiast who wishes the holidays were 24. hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Last weekend, Mr. Shea won an annual costume contest in Salem, Massachusetts, the historically spooky coastal town that turned an unfortunate part of history (of Puritans drowning and burning women at the stake to witchcraft) into a tourist destination (for people disguised as witches).

Although he opted for what he described as a more timeless costume, a 1930s starlet depicted in Devil’s Claws, Mr Shea said it was difficult to find even small pieces like capes or masks this year. He made his own, with the help of YouTube tutorials. Supply chain issues have made everything from Cheerios to toilet paper more expensive since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, Halloween fans have turned back the demand for celebrations after last year’s vacation was subjected to Covid-19 restrictions. Consumers are expected to spend $ 10.1 billion on Halloween this year, up from $ 8.05 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. And an estimated 65% of Americans plan to celebrate, up from 58% last year.

Julie niederhoff, professor in the supply chain management department at Syracuse University, explained why this year is a perfect storm for a shortage of costumes. There are all the reasons the port-to-store supply chain is running below capacity, including the shortage of truck drivers, warehouse workers and other workers, Covid lockdowns , natural disasters and the shortage of containers.

Normally, Professor Niederhoff said, Halloween costumes ship at the end of summer and retailers may not necessarily be able to capture the latest trends cost-effectively. Sourcing and producing a costume typically takes at least three months if a company is willing to pay for a certain gear. Under current conditions, this should have been done six to nine months in advance. Update Oct. 29, 2021, 8:28 p.m. ET The supply chain is not well equipped to handle trends, especially when a show or image becomes unexpectedly popular overnight Ted Lasso, for example, the resurgence of Britney Spears or the full black Balenciaga Met bodysuit. Kim Kardashian Gala.

Trends are changing very quickly, Professor Niederhoff said. They come out of nowhere, so we have very little notice and very little resistance, which makes it very difficult to produce on a large scale in a tight deadline like Halloween or Christmas. In his own home, his professional expertise is clear in their vacation plans: I’m still a skeleton. The children play as the Reaper, Young Link from Zelda, Luz from Owl House, and still unknown, she said. But we make homemade costumes, so we were immune to this specific supply chain problem. Previously, it was easier for retailers to predict which costumes would be popular, as major studios would release long overdue movies, and costume design and other merchandise would be part of those launches. Now, what’s popular is more of a surprise.

Even for Andrea Bell, director of insight for trend forecasting company WGSN, it sometimes seems like trends are coming out of nowhere. The challenge with Halloween costume predictions is twofold: There’s a virally-fueled secretive aspect, she said in an email. Beyond the element of surprise, there are so many other cultural contributions that influence costume choices. In the 1980s, popular costume choices were largely driven by movies, music videos, and TV shows. These days we have memes, influencers, and cultural moments that provide endless food for costumes, she said.

While the pandemic has exacerbated supply chain disruptions, they do occur to some extent regularly due to inclement weather or accidents. When this happens, manufacturers can contact retailers, explain that they are short of certain products, and encourage retailers not to advertise or promote them online. It sort of works behind the scenes and clients don’t really notice it, Professor Niederhoff said. With something like Halloween candy, retailers can’t say, Hey, let’s not advertise Halloween candy this year. Mr Shea said he visited a Spirit Halloween store and was able to find classic sexy cowboys, doctors and nurses. He saw pop culture costumes, but they were more persistent than topical, like outfits inspired by the ’90s films Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. He eventually adopted a half-full Halloween attitude. I think it was good in a way and bad in the sense that the channels didn’t have a lot of stuff, he said. It got people to think a little more creatively about what they were up to.

