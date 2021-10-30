Hollywood Comes To Wrexham But Torquay Produces Late Bounce | Vanarama National League





There was no red carpet for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but for the celebrity owners of Wrexhams, it seemed like the walk of a lifetime. In a week that the glitz and glamor of Hollywood had been transported to North Wales, this was the moment two of the Tinseltowns cast had relished. Deadpool star Reynolds is more used to lavishing movie sets that have helped him build up a reported net worth of $ 150 million. McElhenney is the creator and producer of the longtime American television series Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in which he also stars. The weather might not always be good in Wrexham and indeed their first visit since taking possession of the club in February was accompanied by plenty of familiar Welsh rains. But the sold-out signs had been put up at the racetrack before McElhenney and Reynolds walked right off the stage and made their way to the center circle ahead of Saturday’s clash between the National League and Torquay. Flanked by cameras from the FX Network, which followed their every move for an upcoming documentary titled Welcome to Wrexham, Reynolds took the mic and paid tribute to his new series of admirers. Last night Rob and I were walking the racetrack without a single soul here, he said. I can honestly say it was one of the most magical and awe-inspiring things I have seen in my entire life. Until now. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lay Memorial Wreaths on the field before the game. Photograph: Lexy Ilsley / PPAUK / Shutterstock The tradition, the heritage, the history not only of this community but of this club are not lost on us. We hold it incredibly dear. Thank you for opening your heart to us over the past few days. It means the absolute world to us and we were so grateful. As Wrexham chants, Wrexham filled the air with nearly 10,000 crammed into the racetrack, McElhenney weighed in. Welcome to Wrexham [Welcome to Wrexham]. Welcome to the racecourse [Welcome to the Racecourse]. Go Red ! he roared before the pair lay wreaths outside the club’s closest home game on Armistice Day. The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email. It was the only time the racetrack went silent on a busy afternoon when the co-owners celebrated the perfect start, with Harry Lennon hitting Ben Tozers’ home in four minutes. But football doesn’t respect reputations, not even those with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ late diving head spoiled the party and kept Wrexham firmly anchored in the middle of the table and with plenty to do to mount a promotional load. McElhenney and Reynolds have promised plenty of round trips, but this week, as they show up at Maidenhead to witness Tuesday’s 3-2 loss, won’t be hastily forgotten.

