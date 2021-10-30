Entertainment
Five Halloween movies to watch in 2021
The scariest weekend of the year has arrived. I asked our reviewer David Sims to pick a few movies to get you in the Halloween mood.
David’s five picks span the universe of dread to meet the needs of budding witches, little pumpkins, and horror fans. I summarize his choices below.
1. A not cheesy zombie movie: Train to Busan
A father-daughter couple is on a train from Seoul to Busan when a terrifying zombie epidemic grips South Korea. Will they succeed or will they be derailed?
Davids isn’t the first person to recommend this movie in our pages: Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins recounted watching this with his partner (and fellow director) Lulu Wang during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns: this transported us, in a way! We turned off the lights, enjoyed the fears of jumping. (I even considered it the best thing I watched last summer.)
Where to watch: Peacock or Amazon Prime Video
2. Something magical to awaken your inner witch: The witch
The 17th-century period piece, starring then-unknown Anya Taylor-Joy, was a smash hit at Sundance 2015. Like the many hokey tales of women in hats that came before it, it features a godly family with a growing suspicion of witchcraft, David wrote in his review. The only difference is that almost immediately the public sees that the threat is real.
Where to watch: Showtime or rent online
3. A movie that will make you double-check your locks before going to bed: Funny games
Christopher Orrs’ description might give you chills on its own: Funny games is a brutal psychopathic film in which two BCBG killers systematically imprison, torment and murder an innocent family. The 1997 original and the 2007 remake are both worth the money, David tells me.
Where to watch: HBO Max (1997 version) or rent online (2007 remake)
4. A film suitable for very little trick-or-treaters: Paranormand
The genre of children’s horror is somewhat controversial, Scott Meslow noted in 2012. But when performed correctly, it can empower children: children can get scared at the start of the game. Paranormand, but there is nothing more to worry about by the end of the movies.
Where to watch: Netflix or rent online
5. The classic that everyone must watch at least once: Halloween
Four decades and a dozen franchises later, the 1978 original is still second to none. Director John Carpenter, David wrote last week, didn’t need a double-digit body count to communicate the message that penetrated people’s skin: Suburban life, for all its comfy attributes, n offers only the thinnest safety varnish.
Where to watch: Rent online
Nothing here feels good? Planning a 48 hour movie marathon? Check out Davids’ expanded list of 25 horror movies, ranked by fear.
Explore the week that was. Our editor-in-chief Alan Taylor brings together photographs from around the world.
Learn about children’s COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA cleared the Pfizers option today, and a CDC recommendation could arrive next week. Here are five big questions remaining, plus what to expect from a deployment.
To concern. Don’t want to watch a movie this weekend? Catch up on TV: Netflixs Midnight Mass illustrates the insidious dangers that can arise from seemingly good religious communities, writes Matthew J. Cressler.
HBO Succession, in its third season, harnesses the thrill of watching villains pretend to be good.
Listen. For Music Fans: Lana Del Rey’s new album suggests the Eternally Sad Girl is still in search of happiness.
We have three new features for podcast fans:
The experience this week is what it means to donate our DNA.
The article dissects the new film Dune.
How to build a happy life focuses on living in the moment.
