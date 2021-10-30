Five Halloween movies to watch in 2021

Every weekday evening, our editors walk you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas and surprise you with moments of fun. Subscribe to receive this delivered to your inbox.

The scariest weekend of the year has arrived. I asked our reviewer David Sims to pick a few movies to get you in the Halloween mood.

David’s five picks span the universe of dread to meet the needs of budding witches, little pumpkins, and horror fans. I summarize his choices below.

1. A not cheesy zombie movie: Train to Busan

A father-daughter couple is on a train from Seoul to Busan when a terrifying zombie epidemic grips South Korea. Will they succeed or will they be derailed?

Davids isn’t the first person to recommend this movie in our pages: Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins recounted watching this with his partner (and fellow director) Lulu Wang during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns: this transported us, in a way! We turned off the lights, enjoyed the fears of jumping. (I even considered it the best thing I watched last summer.)

Where to watch: Peacock or Amazon Prime Video

2. Something magical to awaken your inner witch: The witch

The 17th-century period piece, starring then-unknown Anya Taylor-Joy, was a smash hit at Sundance 2015. Like the many hokey tales of women in hats that came before it, it features a godly family with a growing suspicion of witchcraft, David wrote in his review. The only difference is that almost immediately the public sees that the threat is real.

Where to watch: Showtime or rent online

3. A movie that will make you double-check your locks before going to bed: Funny games

Christopher Orrs’ description might give you chills on its own: Funny games is a brutal psychopathic film in which two BCBG killers systematically imprison, torment and murder an innocent family. The 1997 original and the 2007 remake are both worth the money, David tells me.

Where to watch: HBO Max (1997 version) or rent online (2007 remake)

4. A film suitable for very little trick-or-treaters: Paranormand

The genre of children’s horror is somewhat controversial, Scott Meslow noted in 2012. But when performed correctly, it can empower children: children can get scared at the start of the game. Paranormand, but there is nothing more to worry about by the end of the movies.

Where to watch: Netflix or rent online

5. The classic that everyone must watch at least once: Halloween

Four decades and a dozen franchises later, the 1978 original is still second to none. Director John Carpenter, David wrote last week, didn’t need a double-digit body count to communicate the message that penetrated people’s skin: Suburban life, for all its comfy attributes, n offers only the thinnest safety varnish.

Where to watch: Rent online

Nothing here feels good? Planning a 48 hour movie marathon? Check out Davids’ expanded list of 25 horror movies, ranked by fear.

