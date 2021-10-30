Entertainment
Setlist, Recap & The Skinny
The band finished the first set with “Playing In The Band” https://www.jambase.com/ “Playin ‘Reprise” and the second set with “Sugar Magnolia” https://www.jambase.com/ “Sunshine Daydream. “
By Scott Bernstein October 30, 2021 • 7:36 a.m. PDT
Dead & Company took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday for the first of three shows instead of Los Angeles to cap off the fall 2021 tour. The sextet performed with the setlist performing rare early versions of “Playing In The Band “and” All Along The Watchtower “and dusted off a standalone” Sunshine Daydream “for the first time since New Years Eve 2019.
Guitarist Bob Weir led the band through an extensive “Playing In The Band” to kick off last night’s concert. “Playing” lasted 16 minutes and featured an impressive jam fusion. Guitarist John Mayer used a distorted tone for a series of frenzied runs towards the end of the song before a drop in “Deal.” Mayer did the lead vocals on “Deal” which was propelled by deep basslines from Oteil Burbridge.
“Deal” ended with Mayer and Weir vampirizing the chorus before swerving in “All Along The Watchtower”. Last night Dead & Company first performed Bob Dylan’s cover in the first set, as it usually appears out of “Space” in the same way it does its placement at Grateful Dead shows. Bobby was vocally in great shape and the improvisation was underscored by a reggae-tinged exploration Weir encouraged by shouting “Pressure drop!” Next is “Mr. Charlie” with John Mayer growling Ron “Pigpen” McKernan-style lyrics and a haunting “Ramble On Rose” sung by Weir.
Earlier in this tour, Dead & Co. unveiled a fast-paced “They Love Each Other” played more towards the speed of the 1973 Grateful Dead versions than the takes that followed. The fastest “TLEO” picked up the action last night after “Ramble On Rose” and before Burbridge shined at the top of the group on a magnificent “High Time”. Bobby grabbed his acoustic guitar for “High Time” and stayed on the ax to do an unusual closing “Playin ‘Reprise”.
Read on after The Skinny for the rest of the recap and more.
The Skinny
The Setlist
The place
Hollywood Bowl [See upcoming shows]
17,500
4 shows
The music
7 songs
9 songs
16 songs
15 originals / 1 cover / 0 miscellaneous
1974
5.83 [Gap chart]
Nothing
Sun dream
Sun dream LTP 12/31/2019 (32 Show deviation)
Esteemed prophet 17:18
Mr. Charlie 4:41
Hymne du soleil – 1, Workingman’s Dead – 1, American Beauty – 2, Blues for Allah – 3, Terrapin Station – 1, Built To Last – 1
Bobby dedicated the exciting “Sugar Magnolia” which opened last night’s second set to “Rob”. The sextet then embarked on a jazzy “Help On The Way” featuring keyboardist Jeff Chimenti on electric piano. Dead & Co. then rolled out a “Slipknot! Which saw Mayer and Chimenti connect on an upward progression as Oteil provided a groovy bassline underneath. The classic trifecta was rounded off with a “Franklin Tower” which is popular with everyone. At one point, the band nearly silenced the song as Jeff and John exchanged sweet licks and Mayer walked away with his guitar work before blowing up the final verse to powerfully end “Franklin’s”. “.
The highlight of the improvisation of the night came next with “Estimated Prophet”. Mayer used an automatic wah effect throughout the +17 minute version which saw the band exceed typical song limits for a few glorious minutes towards the end. D&C played to the beat with drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart moving in a walking rhythm before withdrawing from the mix altogether. The Rhythm Devils were then in turn in the spotlight for the evening’s “Drums” excursion. Kreutzmann, who recently returned from four-show medical leave, was all smiles as he hammered a tribal beat with Hart and the honorary Rhythm Devil Oteil Burbridge.
Billy and Oteil left the stage when Mickey walked over to The Beam. Hart scratched wild drones out of the instrument and finally let out a sparkling sound to mark the start of “Space.” Chimenti rolled up and down the piano as Mayer went after one haunting riff after another throughout the segment. Hart and Kreutzmann then reappeared and Burbridge lit up in the booming bassline “The Other One”. Oteil mirrored Mayer’s blues riffs while Bobby barked the lyrics to one of his signature songs. Chimenti fits into the work of an synthesizer as the strong version of “The Other One” reaches its peak.
The final “Other One” notes gave way to the second “Standing On The Moon” of the month. Dead & Co. patiently worked on one of Jerry Garcia’s last great ballads with Weir appearing to tear himself apart as he sang the lyrics. Chimenti’s delicate piano playing was the perfect accent for Bobby’s powerful voice. The heavy vibe didn’t last with the sextet picking up where they left off “Sugar Mags” earlier in the set. “Sunshine Daydream” arrived to the audience’s delight and featured Weir’s signature howls. Bobby and John Mayer then grabbed their acoustics for the evening’s “Ripple” encore.
Dead & Company returns to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday. Live streaming is available via nugs.tv. Watch the pro-shot video featuring the first song from last night’s sets below:
Define a
|00:09:43
Attach
Sources
