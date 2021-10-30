Entertainment
The GOP-led legislature is a lead player in Laura Curran, Bruce Blakeman race in Nassau
Voters could be forgiven for thinking the Nassau County executive race was only between incumbent Democrat Laura Curran and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.
But Curran and Blakeman aren’t the only players in the campaign.
The Republicans of Nassau have used their only chair of intimidation, the GOP-controlled Nassau County Legislature, to counter the influence of the County Executive Office through laws, press conferences and d ‘legislative hearings.
For weeks, Democratic and Republican lawmakers fought over issues such as county fee cuts, delays in issuing business permits and the accuracy of property assessments.
For her part, Curran has held frequent press conferences this year that have kept her in the public eye.
She announced a program to provide checks for $ 375 to individual county residents using federal pandemic aid.
Over the summer, she paid tribute to Leonora Sangalang and Jeffrey Juarez, the grandmother-grandson duo of East Meadow behind the TikTok sensation “Our Filipino Grandma”, and launched a system of shark flag warning after “JAW drop” sightings.
Craig Burnett, professor of political science at Hofstra University, said Republican lawmakers were trying to “rebuild an intimidating chair” to compete with the “county executive’s megaphone.”
Incumbents like Curran “have their faces in the news, they run town halls,” Burnett said.
“Whatever they would normally do to try to run a campaign, it increases dramatically, and it also includes the official functions that are assigned to this role,” he said.
Blakeman is far from inactive.
He appeared at press conferences with county GOP lawmakers who criticized the reassessment.
In Facebook posts, Blakeman’s campaign highlights what he says is rising crime rates and a growing number of shots fired in communities across the county.
Blakeman said majority Republican county lawmakers were following his lead by proposing a $ 120 million reduction in property taxes, $ 50 million more than what Curran called for in his 2022 budget.
“I was the first to propose tax cuts of $ 120 million,” Blakeman told Newsday. “If there’s anything in mind, what should I do as the Republican ticket manager.”
The Republicans on Friday failed to overturn Curran’s veto on their tax cuts and their $ 106 million county fee cut plan.
But Blakeman’s position as a board member in Nassau County’s largest city, Hempstead, goes no further by providing him with a platform.
For that, Republicans need the legislature, where they have an 11-8 majority.
Joseph Cairo Jr., Republican President of Nassau, said the GOP legislative caucus “like any member of government with a responsibility to their office, tries to do what is right.”
Cairo said Blakeman was “in line with” their program.
“People see him as a Republican, and the majority are Republicans, and they’re definitely going to take a look,” Cairo said.
“Bruce Blakeman’s government function is limited to the city, where he has done a good and responsible job,” Cairo said.
But Cairo said Blakeman did not follow the “crossdressers” of county lawmakers.
“He stands up for what he believes in,” Cairo said.
“I have to admit to the Republicans that they are doing this very well, they are using their position in the legislatures, whether it is Congress or the county legislature, to score points,” Jay Jacobs, president told Newsday. Democratic Nassau and State Committees,
“They strategize and they’re very good at finding ways to put Democrats in a difficult position on how to vote,” Jacobs said.
This month, Republicans held a press conference to accuse Curran’s consumer department of taking too long to issue business licenses to four of the county’s business owners.
GOP lawmakers, in hearings, also questioned administration officials responsible for reassessment, pandemic preparedness and distribution of federal aid.
Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said in an interview: “We were doing the same thing that we had been doing for three years.”
It is “essentially policy differences,” he said. “We have been aggressive enough to move our agenda forward.”
Curran said some GOP initiatives, such as fee cuts that would rob the county’s budget of more than $ 100 million in revenue, were aimed at “wreaking havoc on what was being done.”
She continued, “Frankly, I think that puts people off.”
