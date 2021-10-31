Unrecognizable lace in Star Wars baby Yoda Grogu costume





Lizzo traveled to Hollywood in the perfect “baby Yoda” Halloween costume. (Photo by Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images) Lizzo spent Halloween weekend a little greener than usual. The singer of Truth Hurts took to Instagram to give his followers a taste of his recent Halloween shenanigans, which included dressing like Star wars character Grogu for a night on the town. The character, who appears in the Disney + series The Mandalorian, is also affectionately referred to by some fans as Baby Yoda, as the child is of the same species as the character from the original films. Lizzo was completely incognito as Grogu, and even walked down Hollywood Boulevard to the Highland Avenue intersection to take pictures with fans who had no idea it was the Grammy winner in costume. After all, Lizzo fits in perfectly, as this part of Hollywood is full of people in costume, hoping to snap photos with tourists. GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD, she captioned one of her Halloween posts. GROGU JUST WANTS TO SAY LAST NIGHT IF YOU HAVE SEEN GROGU NO YOU DIDN’T. In another photo, Lizzo-as-Grogu sipped a cocktail, while wearing sunglasses. She captioned the party photo, A representative of the Grogus publicity team released a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened. Fans couldn’t get enough of the smart costume and the Halloween stunt. One of them wrote in her comments section, Just imagine taking a selfie with Lizzo without knowing it’s Lizzo !! Another added, Lizzo trolling out of town is the next best thing for Halloween. A third said: “I think it’s the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen.” This isn’t the first time Lizzo has made headlines for her Halloween costume. Last year, the artist during his election debate with now Vice President Kamala Harris. At the time, Lizzo correctly captioned her costume photo, “FLYYYYY AF!”

