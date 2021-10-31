Entertainment
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. wishes he included Insecure’s AKA Backlash in his comedy special
The news cycle turns so fast that no actor can realistically follow. Take Roy Wood Jr., for example. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent recently shot his Comedy Central special Roy Wood Jr .: Imperfect Messenger, which starts tonight at 10:30 am / 9:30 am, to make it as timely as possible.
But there were still things going through the cracks. For example, Wood says he would have liked to include this week controversy involving Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members and rom-com HBOs Unsafe.
More from TVLine
A number of angry AKA members have taken to social media to bemoan the fact that actress Amanda Seales, who plays Tiffany on the show, is not a sister to the AKA sorority in real life, even if his character is. Seales responded by saying that she was just a role-playing actress. Resentment escalated because Seales’ character wore AKA colors and symbols in the Season 5 premiere, prompting threats of prosecution.
I’m not a member of the Pan-Hellenic Divine Nine, blah blah blah, Wood, a Black Twitter superstar, joked TVLine. But I do know that from an organizational standpoint, there is no logo on a TV show that is not erased before it airs. Period. I have to put my thumb on the Apple logo on my phone if it hasn’t disappeared. If Amanda Seales is on TV with an AKA shield, I assure you it must have gone through multiple channels. It’s not something that they just have decided to do.
Woods’ dominant theme Imperfect messenger is humanity’s inherent need to feel good. And the hubbub surrounding an episode of Unsafe offending a segment of the population, despite the fact that Tiffany has been a demonstrative AKA soror for five years on comedy, definitely falls under the banner of the pursuit of pleasure, he adds.
Black Twitter is another world, says Wood, who hosted an event last Wednesday for Unsafes Yvonne Orji and her book Confused by Jesus: How God Trapped Me in the Life of My Dreams. Whenever people can take the time to discuss something like this about Unsafe told me that at least for a while it was okay as a people.
It certainly beats sadder alternatives, he adds.
At least they weren’t yelling about another dead black man the police killed, Wood exclaims. If collectively as a culture we can just discuss Unsafe or the Real housewives or whatever, it’s a good day. It’s not something that’s going to separate us as a race. It’s not Dave Chappelle against the trans community, and it’s not Kyrie Irving against the vaccination. If you don’t like Amanda Seales wearing a pink and green top on this show, that’s progress as far as I’m concerned. What a waste of dark energy.
Much like he did for previous specials, Wood tries to make his material timely and relevant. That’s why he makes jokes about everything from police reform to Fast and furious franchise. But he couldn’t include anything on his time on PBS Find your roots with Henry Louis Gates. The episode, in which Wood learned he was linked to the late great civil rights activist John Lewis, aired months ago and appears dated.
I always wonder: what are the things that are going to connect with people the most right now? The wood is reflected. This is the difficult part of a special stand-up: making sure your hardware stays up to date. We shot this stage in Denver two weeks ago, and I had to make sure the punchlines didn’t get old too quickly.
What do you think of AKA /Unsafe controversy, and will you be watching the Roy Wood Jr. special? Drop your thoughts in the comments.
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Bulletin
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/daily-shows-roy-wood-jr-232544568.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]