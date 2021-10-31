The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. wishes he included Insecure’s AKA Backlash in his comedy special

The news cycle turns so fast that no actor can realistically follow. Take Roy Wood Jr., for example. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent recently shot his Comedy Central special Roy Wood Jr .: Imperfect Messenger, which starts tonight at 10:30 am / 9:30 am, to make it as timely as possible.

But there were still things going through the cracks. For example, Wood says he would have liked to include this week controversy involving Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members and rom-com HBOs Unsafe.

A number of angry AKA members have taken to social media to bemoan the fact that actress Amanda Seales, who plays Tiffany on the show, is not a sister to the AKA sorority in real life, even if his character is. Seales responded by saying that she was just a role-playing actress. Resentment escalated because Seales’ character wore AKA colors and symbols in the Season 5 premiere, prompting threats of prosecution.

I’m not a member of the Pan-Hellenic Divine Nine, blah blah blah, Wood, a Black Twitter superstar, joked TVLine. But I do know that from an organizational standpoint, there is no logo on a TV show that is not erased before it airs. Period. I have to put my thumb on the Apple logo on my phone if it hasn’t disappeared. If Amanda Seales is on TV with an AKA shield, I assure you it must have gone through multiple channels. It’s not something that they just have decided to do.

Roy Wood Jr: Imperfect Messenger

Woods’ dominant theme Imperfect messenger is humanity’s inherent need to feel good. And the hubbub surrounding an episode of Unsafe offending a segment of the population, despite the fact that Tiffany has been a demonstrative AKA soror for five years on comedy, definitely falls under the banner of the pursuit of pleasure, he adds.

Black Twitter is another world, says Wood, who hosted an event last Wednesday for Unsafes Yvonne Orji and her book Confused by Jesus: How God Trapped Me in the Life of My Dreams. Whenever people can take the time to discuss something like this about Unsafe told me that at least for a while it was okay as a people.

It certainly beats sadder alternatives, he adds.

At least they weren’t yelling about another dead black man the police killed, Wood exclaims. If collectively as a culture we can just discuss Unsafe or the Real housewives or whatever, it’s a good day. It’s not something that’s going to separate us as a race. It’s not Dave Chappelle against the trans community, and it’s not Kyrie Irving against the vaccination. If you don’t like Amanda Seales wearing a pink and green top on this show, that’s progress as far as I’m concerned. What a waste of dark energy.

Finding Your Roots: Roy Wood Jr.

Much like he did for previous specials, Wood tries to make his material timely and relevant. That’s why he makes jokes about everything from police reform to Fast and furious franchise. But he couldn’t include anything on his time on PBS Find your roots with Henry Louis Gates. The episode, in which Wood learned he was linked to the late great civil rights activist John Lewis, aired months ago and appears dated.

I always wonder: what are the things that are going to connect with people the most right now? The wood is reflected. This is the difficult part of a special stand-up: making sure your hardware stays up to date. We shot this stage in Denver two weeks ago, and I had to make sure the punchlines didn’t get old too quickly.

What do you think of AKA /Unsafe controversy, and will you be watching the Roy Wood Jr. special?