GSU presents “A delicious quarantine” | Culture & Leisure





Tickets are on sale now for Mark Dunn’s Fall 2021 Governors State University (GSU) Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) production “A Delightful Quarantine” which will take place November 4-6 on stage at Center for Performing Arts (CPA). Guest director Anthony Sims describes the play as an honest reflection on the current times we live in. While the play doesn’t speak directly to COVID, the themes will resonate with audiences. We, as a society, are on the move. What midlife has taught us all is how to slow down and stay seated within ourselves. That’s what the characters experience in the play, Sims said. Designed like a 1980s sitcom, “Quarantine” features seven households, each with their own unique story and with characters from each house struggling for personal and collective healing. Sims said the play teaches resilience, one of the reasons they were drawn to making the show. It seems like we are in an uphill battle for stability every day due to this pandemic and other societal issues. If we can be resilient, maybe we can regain collective dignity. The public theater is accessible again, but with complications. Everyone is required to wear a mask on stage, and I began to see works where directors and actors pretended to ignore the fabric or medical blanket on the lower half of their face. It frustrates me. There is an urgent need to return to “normality” when there has never been normality. It made me think of A Delightful Quarantine, and I knew this work could be an honest reflection on the current times we live in. Sims said it was good to be together again and is proud that their cast of 16 includes ten GSU students and alumni. Everyone is having fun, because it is essential to imagine collectively instead of just fitting into the mold of a single idea or source. You can expect to see both familiar and new faces on the GSU stage. Each adds a unique element to our overall production. Audience members will be seated on stage with the performers and serve as studio audiences. “A Delightful Quarantine will have performances at 7:30 pm from Thursday, November 4 to Saturday, November 6. Seating is limited. Tickets cost $ 15 ($ 10 for students) and can be purchased at CenterTickets.net, at the box office or by phone at 708-235-2222. The box office is located at 1 University Parkway, University Park, and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday Friday, open until 6 p.m. Thursday and two hours before all performances.

