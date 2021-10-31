Actor Octavio Ocaa, a well-known character from the series “Neighbors





Prosecutor investigates death of actor Octavio Ocaa 1:12 (CNN Spain) – 22-year-old Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa died on Saturday, the Mexico State Attorney General confirmed to CNN. The young man played the well-known character of Benito Rivers in the series Neighbors of the Televisa channel. The television channel and Elas Solorio, the producer of the family comedy in which Ocaa took part, lamented the death of the young actor via their social networks. “I can’t believe it. Rest in peace, my dear Octavio. You are leaving us all very sad. Have a good trip, Benito”, wrote Solorio on Twitter. Dear Octavio, Benito, thank you for all the joy you have given us. You will always be present in our memory and in our hearts. Your light will never go out. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lP0LwRpiGT – Televisa Prensa (@Televisa_Prensa) October 30, 2021 According to preliminary investigations by the prosecutor, the actor lost his life as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Ocaa was driving a gray truck that crashed on the Chamapa-Lechera highway in the state of Mexico. Two people, who were with him in the vehicle, were arrested by the public prosecutor to give their version of the event. “During inspections carried out on the van in which the person who lost his life was traveling, and two other subjects, a firearm, a percussion shell and ballistic panels were found on the roof of the unit, just at height. of the driver, ”he said. noted. in a Facebook post the FGR of the State of Mexico. The media post also reported that according to testimonies collected by authorities, the two people traveling with the actor said they had known Ocaa for years and had consumed alcohol with him. CNN has not been able to independently corroborate this. “[Los testimonios] They also mentioned that yesterday afternoon, Friday October 29, while they were walking the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli, municipal police officers would have stopped them, however, the driver did not stop walking and accelerated to avoid being arrested, which started a persecution, ”the municipality’s FGR said. According to the authorities’ update, one of the companions said the driver was carrying a hunting weapon, which he “took from the vehicle’s glove box.” During the pursuit, the prosecution said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the side of the road, “where the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head.” The two people accompanying Ocaa were seized by elements of the municipal police, the statement said. The Mexico State FGR said “there was no exchange of gunfire.” The case will continue under investigation and authorities are investigating how Ocaa lost his life. Alejandra Ramos contributed to this report.

