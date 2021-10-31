India fascinated by drug case involving son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

NEW DELHI – The drug case involving the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made headlines in India and sparked a debate on everything from the country’s drug laws, the agency to famous children drug investigation.

Some believe he also exposed loopholes in Indian society.

Junior Khan, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight so far, was arrested on October 2 in a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which acted on a whistleblower denunciation of drugs aboard a cruise ship that was to depart from Mumbai to the state of Goa.

No drugs were found on the 23-year-old, but he was charged by the BCN with various offenses related to the possession, use and sale of illegal substances, all of which could lead to jail time. maximum of 20 years under the Narcotics Act and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Consumption or possession of drugs is a criminal offense in India.

BCN found 6gof of cannabis on Arbaaz Merchant, a friend of Khan.

Both men were released on bail Thursday (October 28), but a lower court observation that Khan had “conscious possession” because he knew about the drugs on his friend sparked a heated debate over the whether the BCN went too far, the role of the lower judiciary and whether a celebrity’s offspring was used to set an example.

“The NDPS, of course, attracts severe penalties and because of this the quality of the evidence required is of a higher standard. In this case, the prosecution said there was no recovery of Khan and that only 6g was found on his friend. So at most it is a consumer matter. The law distinguishes between consumer, supplier and grower / manufacturer. The consumer is supposed to be a victim, ” Supreme Court attorney Shilpi Jain said.

Khan was released from a Mumbai prison on Saturday morning.

By law, drug addicts can obtain immunity by volunteering for treatment.

“What seems to have happened is that this case is in the media spotlight, and investigative agencies, who feel more responsible for justifying the arrest, appear to have relied on articles that do not apply not normally. It’s straight out of a Hindi movie, “the lawyer added.

Two witnesses used by the NCB in the case also appear to have failed. One of them took a selfie with Khan which went viral and his newfound fame allowed police to learn that he is wanted in a cheating case.

The second witness accused NCB investigators of attempting to extort 250 million rupees (S $ 4.5 million) from Shah Rukh Khan, which led to the investigation of NCB lead investigator Sameer Wankhede , who denied the accusation and said he and his family were being harassed.

Ms Jain said the case also took on political overtones. BCN agents involved in the case report to the federal government led by the Bharatiya Janata party and the state government of Maharashtra, as the case took place in Mumbai, which reports to rival Shiv. Feast of Sena.

In between, the theories about what is behind the affair have grown swift and furious.



AryanKhan escorted to court by officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai on October 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted that Khan’s family was being used as “an easy target” to distract from a massive drug transport to the port of Mundra in Gujarat, a charge echoed by some parties in Gujarat. opposition. Some 3000 kg of heroin were seized from a shipment on September 13 and the drug transport received little media attention compared to the Aryan Khan case.

The fault lines in society were clearly apparent online in the reaction to the Khan case.

Social media trolls happily concluded that this was a boon for the wealthy and privileged children of Bollywood stars.

Others said Khan was being targeted for being a Muslim, highlighting the deep religious polarization within society.

Shah Rukh Khan is married to a Hindu and the couple are considered a stellar example of religious unity at a time when Hindu nationalist groups target interfaith marriages.

Mr Khan himself warned of religious polarization, saying in 2015 that it would drive “India into the dark ages”.



Shah Rukh Khan, a Muslim, is married to Gauri Khan, a Hindu, and the couple are considered a stellar example of religious unity. PHOTO: GAURIKHAN / INSTAGRAM

“There are many threads in this case: Hindu-Muslim, rich-poor and political. It shows the deep religious polarization of society,” said sociologist Shiv Vishwanathan.

Yet another question that has emerged is whether Bollywood has a drug problem. The film industry has been in the spotlight since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Fans believe he was murdered even as NCB went after his girlfriend and fellow actress Rhea Chakraborty for getting him drugs.

The case appears to have run out of steam since she was released on bail, but a host of celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey, have recently been interviewed by BCN.

“Since the Sushant Singh Rajput affair, Bollywood has been seen as dysfunctional and disoriented. They are being beaten,” Vishwanathan said.

“But this (case of Aryan Khan) has turned into a sad spectacle.”