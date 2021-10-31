Why The Office actor Mose Schrute didn’t like playing the part





Office co-creator and showrunner Mike Schur explains why he didn’t enjoy his cameo while playing Dwight’s brother Mose Schrute on the series.

In a recent Reddit AMA, Office Co-creator and showrunner Mike Schur reveals the reason he didn’t like playing Dwight’s brother, Mose Schrute, on the show. Schur created the comedy, which is based on the British mock documentary sitcom Ricky Gervais, with producer Greg Daniels in 2005. The cast of the set is helmed by Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, the boss of a regional paper company in Scranton, PA. The one-camera comedy remains one of the most frequently aired and referenced shows almost a decade after its final season aired. Dunder Mifflin employees are a motley bunch of workplace archetypes, most of which will be recognizable to anyone who has worked in the company. Perhaps the most eccentric of the bunch is Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), an under-socialized and overconfident beet farmer and Michael’s overzealous second in command. viewers don’t see Schrute Farms until Season 3. In the episode “Initiation”, Dwight brings his arrogant coworker Ryan Howard (BJ Novak) to the farm to talk to him about the sales. This is the episode where we are officially introduced to Dwight Mose’s brother, who is played by none other than Schurin, a recurring cameo.

Related: Every Office Actor In The Bridesmaids In a recent Reddit AMA,Schuradmitted that playing Mose wasn’t as fun an experience as it might sound from his hilarious and weird performance. Schur took to Reddit to answer questions from fans aboutOfficeandParks and recreation, which he also created, in the Q&A, including one on his iconic character. Schur explains that he had viewed Dwight’s family as Amish or “Amish-adjacent,“probably because of the neighboring Dutch country of Scranton to the south of Pennsylvania. The creator says he was reluctantly forced to play Mose after mentioning the reality show. Amish in the cityto his colleagues: I told the story in the writers room about the reality show Amish in the city, on which there was a lovely gentleman named Mose, and Greg pointed at me and said YOU PLAY MOSE. He always imagined that Dwight had Amish, or adjacent Amish, family, and I unwittingly sealed the deal. I didn’t like it. It was still 140 degrees and I was wearing woolen clothes and doing something absurd. The writers loved that I had to do this and wrote me in scripts all the time. While Schur’s experience seems quite grueling, fans of the show will likely be amused to learn that Mose was largely the result of a joke between the writers and Schur. AsOfficeFan culture persisted after the show was concluded, behind-the-scenes fan demand for content only grew. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on the show, made headlines in 2019 when they announced their “Office Ladies” rewatch podcast. The former costars have vowed to revisit every episode of the series, sparking memories and on-set anecdotes that fans have been more than keen to hear. Wearing elaborate woolen outfits with fake beards in the summer heat couldn’t have been an easy job, but at least it made for some good comedy. Mose is responsible for some of the show’s weirder moments, including a canceled wrestling match where Schur wears a shirt emblazoned with the word “FEAR” in all caps. Mose also scares Jim and Pam when they decide to stay at the Schrute Farms Bed & Breakfast in the season four episode “Money”. The character appears intermittently throughout the show, always at the right time to make it weird. Knowing that Officethe creator is miserable under his costume while performing silly stunts makes them even funnier. Next: The Office: Michael Scott Was Right He Was A Big Boss Source: Mike Schur Every unused supernatural storyline from creator Eric Kripke

