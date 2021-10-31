Cancels Hollywood membership, Eri exports robots to China and Europe





Jakarta – Talent and education in the field of art deliver Eri sudarmono like painter and decorator. He made decorations in hotels and offices for certain events. The man born on May 29, 1979 is also good at models and dioramas. His works, among others, are exhibited at the Merapi Museum and the Great Post Office in Jakarta. His skills are also what made a friend once ask for help working on various replica weapons for the production of a movie. Hollywood. The location of the film, among others, in Batam, Riau Islands. The friends promised an honorarium of Rp 15 million, as well as a daily allowance of Rp 200,000 for food and cigarettes. Eri Sudarmono was certainly captivated. Not only because of the amount of fees, but being involved in a Hollywood production is a rare opportunity. For Eri, the opportunity also promises a transfer of experience and knowledge. On the other hand, by just signing a contract to work on the decoration of a hotel. “Wow, I’m really upset. The offer is really tempting and stimulating, but I also don’t want to tarnish my reputation because I left the bonds that were signed,” Eri told AFP in his residence, Bantul. , Yogyakarta, last Friday. Ultimately, he decided to reject the offer to join the Hollywood team. His common sense and his conscience have chosen to assume the responsibilities before his eyes. “It’s really tough, sometimes I still regret why I don’t just take the offer,” Eri said with a chuckle. For seven months, the title of Eri Sudarmono has increased. In addition to painters, set and diorama manufacturers, as well as robot replica manufacturers transformers. It all started when a tourist from China who stopped by his painting gallery challenged him to do robot replica of metal. Eri immediately accepted the challenge as she had studied at Indonesian Art Institute (ISI) Yogyakarta, specializing in metal crafts in 1999. Another consideration is that the price offered is higher than the price of painting. “If the painting costs around Rp 300 to 500,000, I am selling this robot for Rp 25 to 60 million depending on the difficulty level,” said Eri Sudarmono. The first time he made a robot measuring 2.5 meters, he admitted it took a month. The raw materials come from used motorcycles bought 500 to 800,000 Rp. A robot usually consumes 5 to 7 motors. The total capital spent plus on painting, soldering and the four handymen who helped him was around Rp 15 million. The first order of the Chinese tourist continues to grow. The total number reaches 100 pieces. Eri also added people to help her from 4 to 13 people. In addition, Eri also worked on four replicas of robot dogs and elephants ordered from Germany. “When I go to Germany I sell Rp 60 million because it’s more complicated. Now I make a horse robot with a human head, I offer Rp 75 to 100 million,” Eri explained. (jat / fuf)

