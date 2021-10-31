Entertainment
Presenting Today in Ohio – the rebranded Daily News Podcast, formerly known as This Week in the CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio Change arrives on the Daily News podcast of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
Starting Monday, This Week in the CLE will be renamed Today in Ohio, a name that more accurately reflects the content and growing audience of our show, which draws on our daily coverage of news in the region and the state government.
Cleveland.com launched the podcast two and a half years ago as a weekly roundup of the big stories hitting our website and print edition. In this first iteration, reporters and editors came as guests to talk about their work, mostly focused on Northeast Ohio.
Then the pandemic started and the popularity of podcasts exploded, as people stayed at home and turned to audio content for news and entertainment. This week in the CLE responded to this request. The podcast ran for five days a week, connecting listeners to the rapidly changing news of the start of the pandemic, and adopted a regular panel of editors as co-hosts with cleveland.com Editor-in-chief Chris Quinn. Among them was retired political writer Jane Kahoun, whose breadth of institutional knowledge and management of cleveland.coms The Columbus office broadened the podcast’s focus on statewide issues.
Today, podcast hosts include Quinn, Content Director Laura Johnston, Editorial Board member Lisa Garvin, and myself. Our audience has grown month-to-month, a trend Quinn attributes to the ability of podcasts to meet the needs of our listeners for a thoughtful, civil discussion on the important issues of the day.
This thing has succeeded beyond our wildest imagination, Quinn said in a recent conversation. We keep hearing from people that they use it as their exclusive source of information. They feel that by listening to this every day, they are caught up with the great stories. And they really like the way we do it – that we talk about the stories behind the stories, and that we throw the flag when officials say things that don’t make sense.
But the name of the podcasts suggesting a weekly summary of Cleveland news – no longer meets its purpose. So, after internal discussions and gathering feedback from listeners on a possible rebranding, Today in Ohio is ready for its debut.
Loyal listeners will be happy to know that their podcast subscription won’t be affected by the name change, and our smart new logo will look pretty much like the original. But for those potential listeners who stumble upon us wherever they get their podcasts, the new moniker will better convey our growing interest in statewide news.
Over the coming year, Quinn said, the podcast will aim to engage with its audience in new and unconventional ways, perhaps even hosting live chats with listeners.
That’s what makes it a fun podcast – it’s a conversation everyone feels they’re a part of, Quinn said. We are having a good time. It’s civil. We love ourselves. It is not polarized with discord. And people want that. Were so grateful that people find some value in it. I like to have a morning chat everyday with smart and insightful people.
You can listen to my entire conversation with Quinn about renaming podcasts here.
Or listen online here.
You sent Chris lots of thoughts and suggestions on our newsroom text account, in which he shares what we were thinking aboutcleveland.com. You can register for free by sending an SMS to 216-868-4802.
