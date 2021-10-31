Aryan gets out of prison; Aamir mourns the disappearance of Puneeth Rajkumars





A lot happened in B-town today! Shah Rukh Khan the son of Aryan Khan eventually got out of Arthur’s prison and reunited with his family. Several celebrities have reached Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects to the Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar . And, deeply affected by the sudden disappearance of the superstar, Aamir Khan wrote a touching note on social media. Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood titles below: SRK’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 2, returned home today after being released on bail by the Bombay High Court on Friday. Fans celebrated Aryan’s return outside of Mannat and the father-son duo have been in the rage on social media all day. Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share a post for the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who breathed his last on October 29. He addressed the late actor as Appu and wrote: Appu has entertained us through his films, but above all, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love you have showered on us all. May your soul rest in peace dear friend. My sincere condolences and prayers to the family. Aamir Khan On Ananya Panday’s birthday, several celebrities took to social media to take heartfelt notes, but it was Ishaan khatter ‘s post that garnered the most attention. Sharing two photos of Ananya, Ishaan wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday Annie Panini Cake (heart emoji) May truth, strength and love be with you always.” Ananya Panday Rumors are rife that actor Rajkummar and his sweetheart Patralekhaa are planning to tie the knot in the second week of November. A report of eTimes suggested the two would tie the knot on November 11, 12 and 13. Since the actor has yet to confirm the same, fans can only speculate and guess. Rajkummar rao Akshay Kumar recreated his hilarious Phir Hera Pheri pose for Sooryavanshi promotions. In the caption, he wrote: “Side wala swag! This is my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit theaters on November 5. Take your favorite pose and share it with the hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. cooler to pose with me in real life. Jaldi Karo, I’m waiting. ” Actor Vicky Kaushal called it “iconic” in the comments. Akshay Kumar First visuals of Aryan Khan released from prison | Not cut | Live update Check back tomorrow for more news and updates.

