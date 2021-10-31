Fans and executives mourn sudden death of actors





Fans of actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar mourned his death as they thronged to Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where his remains have been kept. Rajkumar died in Bangalore on Friday from a heart attack. He was 46 years old. His death sent shockwaves across the country with several politicians, actors, filmmakers and thousands of fans paying homage to him. Rajkumars funeral will take place on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The actor’s daughter is due to arrive in Bangalore around 7 p.m. Saturday. In keeping with our tradition, we do not perform funerals after sunset, Bommai said, according to ANI. His last rites will be played tomorrow at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru [Sunday]. Fans gather at Kanteerava Stadium to pay their final respects to the actor. (Credit: PTI) Friends and fans mourn the death of film actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium, where his mortal remains are kept, in Bengaluru on Friday. (Credit: PTI) A video released on Saturday showed fans flocking to see the actor. Stage at Kanteerava Stadium today, with fans flocking to spot actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died on Friday. Video of @ashishhpendse @sharadasrinidhi @NewIndianXpress @ santwana99 pic.twitter.com/U3LxvEv02F – TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) October 30, 2021 Hundreds of Rajkumars fans gathered at Vikram Hospital where he died on Friday. Puneeth Rajkumar fans wait outside Vikram Hospital in Bangalore after his admission on Friday. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran / AFP) Fans prayed outside Vikram Hospital on Friday after learning that Puneeth Rajkumar had suffered a heart attack. (Credit: Manjunath Kiran / AFP) Telugu Desam party leader and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of former Andhra Pradesh NT Chief Minister Rama Rao, was seen paying tribute to Rajkumar. #NandamuriBalakrishna To #PuneethRajkumar last rites in Banglore pic.twitter.com/SRVG0CnZsJ – Telugubit (@telugubit) October 30, 2021 Fans fell apart after news of the cast’s deaths was announced. Fans outside Vikram Hospital mourn after learning of the actor’s death. (Credit: PTI) Fans also paid tribute to the actor in towns outside of Bangalore.



Fans and employees pay tribute to the actor outside the Vijaynagar Post Office. (Credit: Aravind JP / Twitter)



Fans pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar in Vijayapura district in Karnataka. (Credit: Guru S Hugar / Twitter) Several personalities have posted their photos with Rajkumar, mourning his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of them. A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar, Modi wrote on Twitter. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his condolences on Rajkumar’s death and posted a photo of him with the actor on Twitter. (Credit: Narendra Modi / Twitter)



Congresswoman Lavanya Ballal with the actor. (Credit: Lavanya Ballal / Twitter) An optical merchant decorated the shutter of his establishment with an illustration of the actor. Puneeth Rajkumar donated his eyes after his death, as did his father, iconic actor Rajkumar. An optical store in Hanumanthnagar paying homage to #PuneethRajkumar passed away on Friday, his eyes were donated just like his father Rajkumar @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @sharadasrinidhi @AshwiniMS_TNIE @ santwana99 pic.twitter.com/qgqrWjiJEr – Shrirambn (@shrirambn) October 30, 2021 Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu by his fans, was the youngest son of superstar Kannada Rajkumar and producer Parvathamma. He had starred in more than 29 Kannada films as a protagonist and had also worked as a child actor, News18 reported. His films include Support (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga and Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu and Milan (2007), Vamshi (2008), Window (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Rajakumara and Anjani Putra | (2017).

