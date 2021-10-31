Olivia Jade and sister Isabella step out in dramatic Black Swan costumes for Halloween in Hollywood

Olivia Jade and her 23-year-old big sister Isabella Rose took inspiration from Black Swan for their Halloween costumes this year.

The 22-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant was certainly in good hands as she was spotted leaving the party with not only her sister but also a new guy who would be her boyfriend.

The trio were dressed in their best Halloween clothes as they slipped through the streets of Hollywood on their way home after a crazy night on the town.

The YouTuber extended her new dancer character to her party costume for a night out in Hollywood.

The sisters’ outfits consisted of tiny strapless corsets with tutus.

Olivia added black mittens and chunky leather boots to her ensemble and put on eye makeup.

Her brother wore chunky white open-toed heels with white lacy socks.

The girls’ two stylish updos are secured with delicate headdresses. The younger sister wore a tiara over her shiny locks, while Isabella opted for two cut brooches on either side of her dome.

And the ladies prepared for a rough Southern California night by making sure to bring jackets for cover.

The contestant of the dance show draped a black jacket with a white collar and sleeves over her shoulders. It was written USA in navy blue on one side and also had short red stripes.

The guy skipped a suit and wore light wash blue jeans ripped to the knees, and wore a short sleeve t-shirt and black Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

The brunette had a light beard and covered his black hair with a red and white trucker hat.

He is the first possible love the star has been seen with since splitting from ex Jackson Guthrie earlier this year.

Olivia has confirmed the end of her intermittent relationship with Guthy, nearly two years after their first separation following the college admissions scandal where her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $ 500,000 to bring their daughters to rowing. team from the University of Southern California, although neither of them have any experience.