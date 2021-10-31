Australian entertainment legend Bert Newton has died aged 83





Australian entertainment legend Bert Newton has passed away at the age of 83.

Four-time award-winning artist Logie, whose leg was amputated in May this year due to a life-threatening infection, has died in a private Melbourne clinic, media reported.

The Nine Network, with which Newton affectionately known as “Moonface” has long been associated, confirmed the news that sparked a widespread response from leading artists and politicians.

Born in Melbourne, Newton started in radio at the age of 12 and rose through the ranks of Australian entertainment on stage and on screen. Alongside Graham Kennedy and Don Lane, he was part of a trio known as the “Kings of Australian Television”. His TV credits include In Melbourne tonight, The Graham Kennedy Show, The Don Lane Show, Good Morning Australia, New Faces, Bert’s Family Feud, and 20 to 1. On stage he played roles in musicals Wicked, Annie, Fat, and as a narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. “Bert Newton was a giant in our industry, entertaining generations of Australians on our television screens,” Nine television director Michael Healy said in a statement. “He has brought unbridled joy and laughter to our homes in so many programs, partnerships and formats. “ Newton is survived by Patti Newton, his wife of over 46 years, children Lauren and Matthew and his grandchildren.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Australia had “lost an icon” with Newton’s death.

“My heart goes out to his family who have lost a husband, father and friend,” he tweeted.

Former Victorian-era Liberal Prime Minister Jeff Kennett also paid tribute amidst the torrent of condolences.

“Offering laughter, joy and generosity for so many good causes. Patti, we are thinking of you and your family, ”he said on Twitter.

Newton has faced a number of health issues in recent years and underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery and was hospitalized with pneumonia before his leg amputation.

In addition to his four Gold Logie Awards, Newton has received a Logie Hall of Fame Award, Order of Australia, MBE, Centenary Medal, Mo Award and Television Society of Australia Award.

