Rakhi Sawant kisses Prem Chopra’s fractured hand, his reaction is hilarious | Bollywood
Rakhi Sawant is in Dubai with several other Bollywood celebrities who were there for a film event. Rakhi also met veteran actor Prem Chopra who injured his hand and went to great lengths to cheer him up.
A paparazzi account shared a video of a breakfast where Rakhi met Prem Chopra. The paparazzi claimed the actor had an accident at a lunchtime when he missed a step and fell on his hand. The video shows Rakhi and Ranjeet cheering her on at the breakfast table.
+
Rakhi asks them if they were all waiting for his arrival. A guest asks him to kiss Prem Chopa’s injured hand. She tells him that she is about to kiss his fractured hand and that he should share her answer. As soon as she places a kiss on the plastered hand, the actor reacts with Oo. A guest remarks that it was too fast. She kisses him on the hand again and he reacts, Oh my god.
Rakhi had attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night event in Dubai. Other attendees at the event included Kajol, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Shruti Haasan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Meanwhile, Rakhi shared several photos from a recent party in Dubai. She dressed in a shimmering white outfit and also wore a head covering. She shared a video that shows her having fun with a guest as she san, Ya habibi ya habibi na sudhrenge na kabhi bhi.
Also Read: Prem Chopra Recalls Raj Kapoor Convincing Him To Do Bobby Over Drinks, Says He Didn’t Record Now Iconic Line
Rakhi also shared a video with Pakistani actor Rizwan Sajan and could be seen having fun with him. She was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14 and also joined the current season as a guest in one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar.
