Lizzo becomes UNRECOGNIZED as Baby Yoda while chasing tourists around the Hollywood Walk of Fame
All rumors are true, Lizzo launched Halloweekend disguised as Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian on Friday night.
While rocking a platinum blonde wig and green body paint, the singer was unrecognizable as she wore heavy prosthetics and a long, tanned cape.
Before unexpectedly taking the stage to sing her hit Halloween party Truth Hurtsat Spotifys Ghost Town in West Hollywood, she hilariously strolled the Hollywood Walk of Fame in full costume.
May the Force be with you: All rumors are true, Lizzo launched Halloweekend disguised as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian on Friday
Unlike any other night, when she would have been overrun with fans, the artist was not identified by the tourists, whom she hilariously chased down the street.
Alas, within 15 minutes, a fan realized who she was, prompting Lizzo to move on to her next destination.
Responding to the viral images and videos that hit social media in the wee hours of the morning, Lizzo jokingly tweeted that she “had no recollection of these events.”
Baby Yoda: As she rocked a platinum blonde wig and green body paint, the singer was unrecognizable as she wore heavy prosthetics and a long, tanned cape
Surprise: Before unexpectedly taking the stage to sing her 2019 hit Truth Hurts at the Spotifys Ghost Town Halloween party in West Hollywood at the famous Saddle Ranch restaurant and bar, she hilariously strolled around the Hollywood Walk of Fame in full costume
Wild: Unlike any other night, when she would have been overrun with fans, the artist was not identified by tourists, whom she hilariously chased down the street
“GROGU WANTS TO SAY LAST IF YOU HAVE SEEN GROGU NO YOU DIDN’T,” she captioned a video documenting her fun evening as a beloved alien.
The clip started with her character taking selfies in the car, before being pulled over by a man for a photo, aspaparazzi started following her.
She has stopped all opportunities to take photos, to pose in front of the TCL Chinese Theater to watch the El Capitan Theater across the street.
Peace Out: Alas, within 15 minutes a fan realized who she was, prompting Lizzo to move on to her next destination
Funny: In response to the viral images and videos that hit social media early in the morning, Lizzo jokingly tweeted that she “had no recollection of these events”
Take the stage: She also shared a preview of her performance at the Spotify party
She also shared a preview of her performance at the Spotify party and a mirror selfie of herself wearing just a black bra and underwear before putting on her cape.
Lizzo only wore green body paint in visible places when she wore the garment to the floor.
From the look of her video, she ended her Truth Hurts performance by dropping the microphone and pulling a peace sign over the crowd.
Who is she? The clip began with her character taking selfies in the car, before being pulled over by a man for a photo as the paparazzi began to follow her
In makeup: She also shared a mirror selfie of herself in a black bra and underwear before putting on her cape
Clever: Lizzo only wore green body paint in visible places when wearing the garment on the floor.
Unforgettable: From the look of her video, she ended her Truth Hurts performance by dropping the microphone and pulling a peace sign over the crowd
The Spotify party was hosted by Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, who became Kourtney Kardashian and Mary Beth as Travis Barker.
Troye Sivan, Olivia Rodrigo’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, King Princess and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein were in attendance.
On Instagram, she shared a slideshow of her in relation to Grogu eating a macaroon.
Funny: on Instagram, she shared a slideshow of her in relation to Grogu eating a macaroon
Bravo: Baby Yoda (pictured) was the inspiration behind Lizzo’s look
